Disney+ Subscribers Divided After Controversial and Inappropriate Movie Is Added

Disney+ subscribers are divided after a controversial and inappropriate movie was added to the streaming service. The movie in question was specifically added to Hulu this week, but it is available to any and all with the Disney+ bundle that packages Disney+ with Hulu. As a result, the movie with the Guinness World Record for the most instances of profanity in a film is now available alongside the family friendly content Disney+ is known for. Unlike Netflix or Amazon Prime, Disney+ has a reputation of being child and family friendly, hence the controversy over this new movie addition.

The movie in question hails from 2013, a year where it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and more. More specifically, the movie is Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf on Wall Street.

Right now, with the aforementioned Hulu bundle, Disney+ subscribers can check out one of the best movies of the 2010s and experience over 500 uses of f*** across a runtime of 180 minutes. Consequently, this also means the many children that use Disney+ plus can now view the infamously inappropriate Leonardo DiCaprio film. And as alluded to, some are not happy about this.

“Wow putting this adult movie on a kids live streaming app,” reads one reaction to the news. “This is disgusting! Kids should not be able to see this movie!”

“Disney merging Hulu content with the Disney+ app has to be the most idiotic brain dead decision I’ve seen made in the last decade or so,” reads another reaction.

While many have pointed out their disappointment over this news, others have pointed out that this is far from the only adult movie or TV show available with Disney+. While the Disney+ catalog is primarily family friendly, the Hulu catalog is not. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that parental controls and content filters exist for this very reason. Still, even knowing this, some are still not impressed.

“I understand there are content filters on Disney+, but I don’t know about turning it into an HBO while also trying to market to kids and families,” writes one X user of the news.

The Wolf of Wall Street

It is unlikely this reaction is going to have any impact on this decision or any future decision involving mature content on Disney+. To this end, Disney+ has not commented on the backlash. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

