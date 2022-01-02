Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Movie is His First Rotten Film in Years

Leonardo DiCaprio as an actor is pretty synonymous with quality. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, Inception, and The Departed are just a few of the movies he starred in that are fan favorites and became worldwide successes arguably because of his presence. The actor finally won his Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant back in 2016 and has committed to chasing Oscar gold, but his latest film is among his worst when looking at the critical rating. Don’t Look Up, starring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is the actor’s lowest rated film in almost a decade.

As of this writing the Adam McKay feature has a 55% rating and a “Rotten” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes after 226 reviews on the critical aggregator. The film’s Rotten rating makes it the lowest rated DiCaprio movie since 2013’s The Great Gatsby which has a 48% rating on the website. Between the two films are The Wolf of Wall Street (79%, Certified Fresh), The Revenant (78%, Certified Fresh), and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (85%, Certified Fresh). Just behind The Great Gatsby is another Fresh rated DiCaprio movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which is sandwiched between The Great Gatsby and another rotten movie, 2011’s J. Edgar.

Don’t Look Up’s current critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads as follows: “Don’t Look Up aims too high for its scattershot barbs to consistently land, but Adam McKay’s star-studded satire hits its target of collective denial square on.”

While the film has very mixed critical reactions, many audience members are showing their support for the film and expressing their love for it on both Rotten Tomatoes and social media.

For those unaware, Netflix’s official description for the film reads as follows:

“Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem – it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical – what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”