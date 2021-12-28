Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Has a Couple of Wild Post-Credits Scenes

Adam McKay’s latest movie, Don’t Look Up, has been dominating the Netflix charts for the last few days. The film features an all-star lineup of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, and quite a few others, and Netflix subscribers have been lining up to check it out since its debut on Christmas Eve. What some viewers may not have realized, however, is that there are a couple of post-credits scenes in Don’t Look Up, and they’re every bit as wild as the movie itself.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Don’t Look Up! Continue reading at your own risk…

Don’t Look Up is a satire that follows the people of Earth after learning that a planet-killing asteroid is heading our way. Things don’t go well, to say the least, and the film ends with the planet being destroyed, as promised. However, Streep’s character, the President of the United States, was among one of the ultra-rich folks who boarded a spacecraft and successfully exited the planet. The first of the film’s two post-credits scenes takes place 22,740 years after the end of the movie, when the ship lands on a faraway planet. The survivors are woken up and begin exploring their new world. It doesn’t take long for Streep’s former president to be eaten by a strange animal called a Bronteroc, fulfilling the strange prophecy about her death from earlier in the movie.

This scene isn’t hard to miss, given that it appears place after the first round of credits, but the second of the scenes comes after all the credits have rolled. Unlike the first, the second scene takes place just after the events of the movie, teasing that at least one person survived the asteroid and still existed on Earth.

Jonah Hill plays Jason, the son of Streep’s president and her Chief of Staff. He’s one of the least likable characters in the movie and it totally makes sense to viewers that his mom forgets about him when she gets on the survivor spacecraft. In the final scene, Jason wakes up in the rubble and seems to be the only person around. Staying true to his character, Jason takes out his phone and tries to post about surviving the apocalypse, despite no one being alive to see it.

