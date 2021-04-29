Leslie Jones To Host MTV Movie And TV Awards

✖

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming up in just a few weeks on Sunday, May 16, and on Wednesday, MTV announced that Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones will host. Per the announcement, Jones will emcee the ceremony live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET in the first part of what is a two-night event. The second event, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air the following night on Monday, May 17.

The upcoming event marks the return of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2020, the awards initially planned to hold some sort of show in the summer, but those plans were taken off the table due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the network ended up airing a "Greatest of All Time" retrospective special in December, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. This was the first time that the awards ceremony skipped a year since its launch in 1992.

Nominees for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced last week and include nominations for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Bridgerton, The Boys, WandaVision, Cobra Kai, Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya, Anthony Mackie, Tyonah Parris, and many more across 25 gender-neutral categories including Best Movie, Best Kiss, Best Hero, and more. You can check out the complete nominations here. Voting continues through April 30th.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images