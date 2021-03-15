MTV Movie & TV Awards Set 2021 Date

✖

A lot of award shows have had to get creative over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their usual status quo for in-person events. Some shows had to rework their proceedings or delay them entirely, meaning that fans have had to wait just a while longer to see what takes home the coveted trophies. Over the weekend, the MTV Movie & TV Awards announced their plans for a 2021 event, after the 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic's circumstances. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to be held on Sunday, May 16th, live from Los Angeles. The following night, the network will also air the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, the first-ever ceremony honoring all things reality TV. Additional details for both shows -- including a host, nominees, performers, and presenters -- are set to be announced at a later date.

🚨 Are you ready for TWO nights celebrating the biggest & best in movies & TV? 🚨 The #MTVAwards return Sunday, May 16 on @MTV! https://t.co/QMCXVYRlE6 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) March 11, 2021

Initially, the MTV Movie & TV Awards had planned to hold some sort of proceedings in the summer, only to have it be taken off the table due to the pandemic. MTV had also considered rescheduling the live show into December, but those plans were also stalled to a stop. Instead, the network did end up airing a "Greatest of All Time" retrospective special in December, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. This was the first time that the awards ceremony skipped a year since its launch in 1992.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards - which were known as the MTV Movie Awards up until 2017 - have been a unique pioneer in the award show landscape. Most notably, in 2017 the awards became gender-neutral, allowing for actors and actresses to be nominated in the same category.

The previous MTV Movie & TV Awards winners included Avengers: Endgame for Best Movie, Game of Thrones for Best Show, Captain Marvel for Best Fight Scene, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Best Villain, and The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss for Best TV Show Performance.

Will you be checking out the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!