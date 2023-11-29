Lifetime Exec Speaks Out on First Sex Scene in Holiday Movie A Cowboy Christmas Romance

For many people, Lifetime's Christmas movies are a holiday tradition, but this year the network isn't just giving fans 12 new movies for fans to enjoy — they're heating things up. One of the network's new films, A Cowboy Christmas Romance features the beloved franchise's first-ever sex scene. It's a big departure from what viewers are used to from Lifetime's holiday offerings and according to a Lifetime executive, that's on purpose.

"We think that there's an audience out there that's hungry for grown-up romance, and we're looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice," Tia Maggini, SVP of scripted content at Lifetime, told Variety. "We love trying new things and we're excited about this new first for us for a holiday movie."

A Cowboy Christmas Romance is set to debut on December 9th and stars Jana Kramer and Adam Senn. In the filme, "One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate "closer" Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she'd never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land, while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago." The film was written by Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew who recently explained on the Whine Down podcast that she put the steamier elements into the film on purpose.

"It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen," Drew said. "I had written into the stage directions, 'He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table.' I put it all in there, so I was like, 'Don't take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it in purpose, I want it in there.'"

"It's the first Christmas movie that has a sex scene," Kramer said. "I read it and I was like, 'Well, this is going to be interesting… spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know. Obviously, it's still Lifetime, it's still family. But it was pushing the limits there, too. They didn't cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there."

All About "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday Slate

You can read more about the full lineup here.

