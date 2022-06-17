Lightyear Star Chris Evans Calls Critics of Film's Same-Sex Kiss "Idiots"

The new Pixar film Lightyear is earning headlines for a number of reasons, not only because it marks a spinoff from the beloved Toy Story franchise that focuses on Buzz Lightyear, but also because certain countries are refusing to release the film without the studio editing out an on-screen kiss between two female characters. Star of the new film Chris Evans recently weighed in on the matter, noting that those critical of the moment are "idiots" and that audiences should continue to "embrace the growth" of films offering more authentic representations of the world around us. Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17th.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans shared with Reuters Television about those condemning the film for the sequence. "Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good."

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia currently won't show the film, while China is asking for the scene to be removed if Lightyear is to be released in theaters.

"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs," Evans detailed. "I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

Months before the film was released, Lightyear sparked discussions over the fact that reports claimed the kiss was initially cut from the film though was then reinstated.

The actual scene features one of Buzz's best friends Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) kissing her wife, serving as a moment in which they express their loving relationship.

"I'm glad that it's there," Aduba shared with Yahoo. "This movie is opening up a whole new world to how stories can be told, how stories can be revisited. And I think it's amazing that Disney-Pixar has chosen to take that space to not only include moments like that, but include so many different faces, and so many stories into a film so that every kid -- young and old -- sitting in those audiences can see a piece of themselves in the story."

Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17th.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments!