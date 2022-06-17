Chris Evans Has the Best Response After Fans Accuse He Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Photo

✖

Chris Evans stars in the new Pixar film Lightyear, voicing the legendary space ranger who inspired the beloved Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story. Evans is getting rave reviews for his work in the film, but when it comes to his picture posing skills, not so much. The actor recently visited Disneyland's Disney California Adventure Park and posed in front of Pixar Pier with some iconic Disney and Pixar characters and the photos quickly went viral because, well, Evans looks like he was photoshopped into them. However, the actor has the best response to all the fans raising questions — turns out he just has no idea what to do with his hands.

On Twitter, Evans responded to the "accusations" that the images shared by Pixar online were photoshopped. The actor wrote that he promises the images are real: "I promise I'm not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. (And I don't know what to do with my hands)."

I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. 🤦🏻‍♂️



(And I don’t know what to do with my hands) https://t.co/oiVadwg3s7 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 12, 2022

To be fair to Evans, if you take even a brief look at photos of him at various events — including the recent Lightyear premiere even — the actor does have a very specific way of posing, with his hands in his pockets and solid posture. And as most people who have had photos taken will acknowledge, figuring out where to put your hands is always a little awkward. With that in mind, it does kind of make sense that the Disneyland photos would look that way.

As for Lightyear, as noted above, the film is getting positive reviews including from ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely who gave the film a 5 out of 5 and says that "the story, emotion, and humor of Lightyear are up to par with Pixar's best offerings" and says that it "tells a profound story about a man at the intersection of his past, present, and future". You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

"From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

Starring Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Keke Palmer, Efren Ramirez, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Taika Waititi, Pixar's Lightyear opens exclusively in theaters June 17.