Lightyear First Reactions Tease Another Pixar Masterpiece

The world of Toy Story is getting an origin in the form of Lightyear, which hits theaters on June 17th. The movie is billed as a sci-fi epic that introduces the world to the Buzz Lightyear that Andy loved, the one that inspired one of his favorite toys. This new movie is essentially Andy's Toy Story, and a lot of fans have been wondering if it would live up to the hype of the rest of the Toy Story franchise.

On Wednesday night, the first reactions for Lightyear started to surface online after members of the press attended screenings across the country. It appears that, not only did Lightyear meet expectations, it exceeded many of them. There's nothing but praise floating around for Pixar's sci-fi epic.

A lot of folks are talking about the stunning visuals delivered in the film, claiming they're among Pixar's best. Others are focusing on the characters, saying they were blown away by the charming transformation of Buzz. No matter how you slice it, it appears Pixar has another major hit on its hands.

You can check out some of the initial reactions below!