Lightyear First Reactions Tease Another Pixar Masterpiece
The world of Toy Story is getting an origin in the form of Lightyear, which hits theaters on June 17th. The movie is billed as a sci-fi epic that introduces the world to the Buzz Lightyear that Andy loved, the one that inspired one of his favorite toys. This new movie is essentially Andy's Toy Story, and a lot of fans have been wondering if it would live up to the hype of the rest of the Toy Story franchise.
On Wednesday night, the first reactions for Lightyear started to surface online after members of the press attended screenings across the country. It appears that, not only did Lightyear meet expectations, it exceeded many of them. There's nothing but praise floating around for Pixar's sci-fi epic.
A lot of folks are talking about the stunning visuals delivered in the film, claiming they're among Pixar's best. Others are focusing on the characters, saying they were blown away by the charming transformation of Buzz. No matter how you slice it, it appears Pixar has another major hit on its hands.
You can check out some of the initial reactions below!
Out of This World
#Lightyear is out of this world fantastic! A fun & heartfelt film that revived my childhood nostalgia while taking me on a new epic sci-fi journey. @ChrisEvans does a great job taking over the mantle as #BuzzLightyear & #Sox is my fave Pixar character & completely stole the show pic.twitter.com/tNtwZCdepi— Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 9, 2022
Gorgeous Love Letter
As a big "Toy Story" fan, I was originally a bit skeptical about the idea of #Lightyear, but director Angus MacLane proved me wrong and delivered! He knocks it out of the park with a gorgeous love letter to sci-fi epics that will surprise even the biggest fans of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/hfPR3PEJvk— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 9, 2022
Visually Stunning
#Lightyear is exactly what Pixar fans likely expected: it’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s one of the most visually stunning films in their portfolio. Still, the most impressive accomplishment is introducing us to a new Buzz that is both familiar and entirely fresh. pic.twitter.com/LHb6xfUIPQ— Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) June 9, 2022
A Perfect Movie
At one point in #Lightyear, a perfect movie, Buzz course corrects a ship with his thighs and I will be thinking about it for the rest of my life.— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2022
The Biggest Smile
#Lightyear is the family adventure the summer movie season has been missing. Moves at light speed & is riddled w/ that famous Pixar complexity. @ChrisEvans is a charming lead, but his sidekick is the scene-stealer. Left w/ the biggest smile. What more can you ask for? @TheDirect pic.twitter.com/DFlMZ1iorU— Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) June 9, 2022
Epic Space Adventure
Lightyear = visually stunning, epic space adventure, cinematic masterpiece. So gorgeous you'll forget it's animation. Sox is hilarious, Zurg is full of surprises, most importantly, Chris Evans perfectly embodies Buzz Lightyear! You'll never look at sandwiches the same. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/vlE0OY7IxM— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 9, 2022
Exceeds All Expectations
#Lightyear exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyond… an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command. pic.twitter.com/YS77sz5ZUJ— Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 9, 2022
Absolutely Delightful
All I can say is …….. How dare #Lightyear be as absolutely delightful, fun and fantastic as it is!!! pic.twitter.com/eCkwoG6M1p— Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 9, 2022
Sox Is Everything
#Lightyear: Sox is EVERYTHING. I love Sox SO MUCH. Sox is one of the best characters Pixar has ever created. That’s it. That’s my Lightyear reaction. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/QfHkx4Hqh7— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 9, 2022