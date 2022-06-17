Lightyear Star Chris Evans Reveals Which Toy Story Characters Should Get Their Own Spinoff Movies

✖

The upcoming Lightyear makes a unique place for Disney-Pixar, as the film is kind of a meta-movie. As the creatives at Pixar put it, when Andy became obsessed with Buzz Lightyear in the original Toy Story it seemed like this toy came from a blockbuster movie of the era. So this summer's new release IS that movie (It's really going to bake your noodle if you ponder, is this movie an animated movie or a live-action movie within the context of Toy Story, so don't bother). But that said, it might leave the door open for more Toy Story spinoffs focused on specific characters.

Speaking at the film's premiere, Captain America himself Chris Evans (who voices Buzz Lightyear in the film), was asked what other Toy Story characters deserve their own movies, and his answer may not surprise you. "Look, I'm a big Woody fan, so maybe he's next," Evans told Variety. As Toy Story fans recall, Woody's origins were explored in Toy Story 2, with the classic kids show "Woody's Roundup" becoming a focal point of the plot and introducing the other new toys into the sequel. Even with that already in the canon, the potential for say a dark-and-gritty modern reboot seems....kind of like a cool idea? Especially if Pixar keeps their tongue in their cheek.

"Because he's a side character in Toy Story, we were going to try to figure out how to pour it into a main character, but we needed to keep a certain aesthetic, a certain sensibility to his lantern jawed squareness, but do it in a way that felt like it was motivated by something," director Angus MacLane previously explained to ComicBook.com. "That we spent maybe more time on trying to cause otherwise. We found pretty quickly if you watch Toy Story again, you imagine a whole movie [with that Buzz], which is the guy going, 'Well, I'm going over here. Look, I'm going over there. Oh no, look, monsters!' You get tired of that pretty quickly. And so the idea, some of the revelations of how we were able to thread that needle and making it more well rounded character were essential to maintaining a feature."

Lightyear releases June 17 on the big screen, the first Pixar movie to do so since Onward in 2020. What Toy Story characters do you think could carry their own movies like Buzz? Is the movie going public ready for Evil Dr. Pork Chop the movie? Sound off in the comments below.