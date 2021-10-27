Lightyear Trailer Contains Easter Egg To First Toy Story Movie

On Wednesday, Disney and Pixar released the first trailer and the first poster for Lightyear, the upcoming Toy Story spinoff movie detailing the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. This hero inspired Andy’s toy. The new film casts Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) as the voice of Buzz, replacing Tim Allen of the Toy Story movies (as they’re technically different characters. But the trailer hasn’t forgotten its roots. It includes a reference to a line from Toy Story where Buzz is still in denial about being a toy. He asks Woody, Do you people still use fossil fuels, or have you discovered crystallic fusion?”

Well, a shot from the Lightyear trailer sure looks like it shows an example of Crystallic fusion in action. Take a look below.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a press release accompanying the new trailer. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

On Twitter, Evans added, “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

Annie Award-winning director and Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, is helming Lightyear. Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot” short) is producing.

Announcing the film during Disney’s investor day presentation, Pixar head Pete Docter explained that, “At first glance you might think, ‘Well, this is a Toy Story film. Well, not so fast. See, back when we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film. Well, all these years later we decided it’s time to make that film.”

At the time, Evans tweeted, “I don’t even have the words….And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

What do you think of the first Lightyear poster? Let us know in the comments section. Lightyear will open in theaters on June 17, 2022. In the meantime, the entire Toy Story film series is streaming now on Disney+.