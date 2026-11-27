Linda Cardellini wishes a considerably more risqué version of one of her deleted scenes as Velma had made it into 2002’s Scooby-Doo. Fans of the live-action adaptation have known for years that screenwriter James Gunn originally envisioned a movie geared toward an older audience. While some of the more suggestive humor survived the editing process, one of Cardellini’s favorite deleted scenes involved Velma getting drunk, climbing on top of a piano, and taking off her sweater.

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Speaking with Entertainment Weekly while promoting the Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, Cardellini recalled filming two versions of Velma’s performance of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The actress explained that the script became increasingly geared toward younger audiences as the production progressed. Fans who owned the movie on DVD have likely seen the more conservative version of the musical number among the deleted scenes. The costume designer actually made Cardellini a vintage-style orange-and-red bra for an alternate version of the scene. Cardellini still thinks the scene was funny enough to warrant inclusion in the movie but understands why it didn’t survive the push for a PG rating. “Clearly that wasn’t gonna make it for the kids’ cut,” Cardellini said. Cardellini has revealed in previous interviews that part of the joke was that neither Fred, Freddie Prinze Jr., nor Daphne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, could work out which of them Velma was serenading. Gunn has since confirmed that he originally wrote Velma as gay.

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Scooby-Doo Still Managed to Get Some Adult Humor Past the Studio

Gunn got his start working for Lloyd Kaufman’s Troma Entertainment. The filmmaker co-wrote 1996’s Tromeo and Juliet, an adaptation of Shakespeare filled with sex, violence, and crude humor. Just two years after the release of Scooby-Doo, Gunn would have two movies he’d written arrive in theaters a week apart, Zack Snyder’s R-rated remake of Dawn of the Dead and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! premiered in September 1969, its teenage detectives were very much products of their era. The Mystery Machine wouldn’t have looked particularly out of place in the parking lot at Woodstock. Generations of fans who grew up watching the cartoon made jokes about the nature of Shaggy and Scooby’s seemingly insatiable appetites. Gunn had the opportunity to play into those jokes when writing the live-action movie.

When audiences catch up with Matthew Lillard’s Shaggy following the dissolution of Mystery Inc., smoke is billowing out of the Mystery Machine as Musical Youth’s “Pass the Dutchie” plays. The smoke is revealed to be coming from the food Shaggy and Scooby are cooking. Shaggy’s love interest, played by Isla Fisher, is even named Mary Jane. Shaggy immediately declares that it’s his favorite name. Neither joke requires kids to know anything about marijuana to enjoy the movie, but both acknowledge a running joke among older fans of the cartoon.

The kids Warner Bros. was concerned about making the movie accessible to in 2002 are now well into adulthood. Part of the fun of revisiting Scooby-Doo as an adult is discovering just how much Gunn managed to get away with. Given the affection an entire generation still has for the movie, there might finally be an audience for the version Gunn and director Raja Gosnell originally envisioned. Would you like to see the original PG-13 cut of Scooby-Doo released? Let us know in the comments!