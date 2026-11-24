Two years before Gremlins 3 arrives in theaters, Gizmo and Stripe have been reunited for a new Christmas commercial from AT&T. While Gizmo has made several appearances outside of the movies over the years, it’s considerably rarer to see Stripe brought to life in live-action. The villain of the original Gremlins hasn’t appeared in a theatrical movie since 1984. The new commercial even brings back Stripe in his Mogwai form, complete with his signature white mohawk.

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The commercial finds the two Mogwai getting along considerably better than they did in Joe Dante’s original movie. The pair are hanging out on a couch playing with Samsung devices with a plate of Christmas cookies in front of them. Fortunately, someone in the house is familiar with the rules of owning a Mogwai and takes the cookies away as the clock strikes midnight. Both characters were brought to life using puppets. It’s a particularly welcome sight for fans wondering what the creatures will look like when original Gremlins screenwriter Chris Columbus takes over directing duties for the third movie.

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Gremlins Has a Long History of Great Television Commercials

Selling products with Mogwai is almost as old as the franchise itself. Kids in the 1980s could start their mornings with a bowl of Gremlins cereal. It’s pretty funny in retrospect that a movie featuring a creature exploding in a microwave spawned a breakfast cereal marketed to children. Ralston’s commercial for the cereal even incorporated the rules from the movie into its sales pitch. The movie’s somewhat complicated relationship with its own merchandising would become one of the many things Dante poked fun at in Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

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In 2021, Mountain Dew gave fans something they’d been waiting decades to see when the company reunited Zach Galligan with Gizmo for a commercial promoting Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. The commercial found an older Billy Peltzer still living with Gizmo. Despite having spent decades taking care of the little guy, Billy still hasn’t learned his lesson when it comes to letting Gizmo near liquids.

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What’s fun about the Mountain Dew commercial is that it actually builds on the mythology of the movies. The commercial introduces audiences to Billy’s daughter, who has a Mogwai of her own. It even includes an aged-up Gizmo, complete with a white-haired goatee. While commercials featuring characters from beloved movies often recreate scenes from those movies, Mountain Dew essentially produced a 30-second legacy sequel to Gremlins.

Between the Mountain Dew and AT&T commercials, fans have gotten a couple of opportunities to see how well the characters work in live-action more than three decades after the release of Gremlins 2. Fortunately, neither company felt the need to modernize Gizmo’s design or abandon the puppetry that made audiences fall in love with the character in the first place. With Columbus planning to utilize practical creature effects in Gremlins 3, these commercials might be the best indication yet of what fans can expect to see on the big screen on October 6th, 2028.