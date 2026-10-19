Linda Hamilton Has Hilarious Reaction to News of Another Terminator Reboot, “I’m Out”

Linda Hamilton was doing an interview when she learned that James Cameron was making another Terminator movie. In a hilarious moment, Hamilton responded with a one-liner, saying, “I’m out.” The news broke when Cameron said he was writing a new Terminator movie, the seventh in the franchise, and he shared some news about what fans could expect. He said that Arnold Schwarzenegger would not return because the franchise needed a new generation of characters. With talk of a new generation of characters, it was no wonder that Hamilton didn’t know anything about it because Sarah Connor and John Connor also won’t play a role in the new story.

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In an interview about her new movie, Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, Linda Hamilton learned that Cameron was working on a new Terminator movie. After saying, “I’m out,” and laughing about it, she went on to explain her thoughts. “You know, the last one didn’t perform well financially,” Hamilton said. “So, I’m very surprised to hear there’s going to be another one. Thanks for the news. I wish everyone well; it’s just, we’ll see what happens next.”

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What to Expect from Terminator 7

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James Cameron has already said there will be no Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the characters of Sarah Connor and John Connor will not be in the new Terminator movie he is writing. Cameron feels that their story has played itself out, and it is time to move on and use the franchise to look at other parts of the story. According to Cameron, science fiction has caught up with us and is overwhelming people at this point. He said that we now live in a science-fiction world, and we have to deal with problems that used to only exist in movies and sci-fi books. That makes telling a story like Terminator difficult.

Cameron said that writing this new script is challenging because he wants to future-proof himself by being a couple of years out. The good news is that copyright laws allowed the rights to the franchise to revert to Cameron a few years ago, and he now controls his franchise again. As a result, Cameron said that it was time for a new generation of characters and that there needs to be a broad interpretation that isn’t just about a time war and superintelligence. Cameron said he wants to do things that people aren’t already imagining.

He compared what he is doing with what Noah Hawley did with Alien: Earth, but on another level. Cameron said he loves Alien: Earth, but Hawley still relied too much on the first two Alien movies and delivered fan-friendly callbacks. He said that he doesn’t want to do that with Terminator 7 and wants it to be something completely fresh and out of the comfort zone. Cameron has also said that he is more interested in the challenges surrounding AI, superintelligences, and humankind’s constant efforts to destroy itself than in unstoppable cyborgs. Whatever happens, it won’t bring back the old cast or storylines, which should be fine with Linda Hamilton, who said she is done with it anyway.

Are you excited about James Cameron making a new Terminator movie? Let us know what you want to see in the movie in the comments below.