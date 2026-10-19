10 Incredible Horror TV Shows Based on Movies to Watch After Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake is the latest horror movie turned TV show, as the prequel to Friday the 13th has come to television to tell the story of how Pamela Voorhees became the slasher killer that she was in that seminal slasher movie. While the show hopes to follow in the footsteps of previous prequel TV shows like Hannibal and Bates Motel, those two shows are very hard to beat, and likely won’t be for a very long time. Despite the high bar set by those two horror TV adaptations, they are not the only ones that succeeded in bringing the scares to the small screen, and there have been a lot more of these than many fans might realize.

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Over the years, there have been several horror franchises that have made the jump from the big screen to television screens, and many of them have even been better than the theatrical sequels that preceded them. These include prequels, sequels, and shows that take the movies and spin them off into very different stories. Each of these 10 horror TV shows proves that the best scares might come on the small screen once the franchises lose steam on the big screen.

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10) Scream

Image Courtesy of MTV

Scream changed everything about the horror genre when it hit theaters in 1996. The Wes Craven movie took the slasher genre that he had already perfected in A Nightmare on Elm Street and added a self-referential tone to it, where the victims knew what horror movies were and understood that they were suddenly a part of one. The first two movies were great, and while things fell off a bit in the third one, it roared back to life in 2022. However, in between Scream 4 and the reboot in 2022, there was a TV series that aired on MTV.

The Scream TV series ran for two seasons on MTV and then had a third season, retitled Scream: Resurrection, airing on VH1. The first two seasons took place in the fictional town of Lakewood and followed a string of murders that centered on a teenage girl named Emma Duval (Willa Fitzgerald). The third season had a new cast of characters, and the goal was to turn it into an anthology series, although that season marked the end. The first and third seasons received average to mixed reviews, but the second had a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising its humor and pop culture awareness.

9) The Purge

Image Courtesy of USA Network

The Purge was an interesting movie when it came out in 2013. It was just another home invasion movie, but it stood out from the rest thanks to its world mythology about the one night a year when all crime was legal. This led to a franchise, with The Purge: Election Year really showing how great this idea could be as the story moved outside of the home invasion setting. It also opened things up for the TV series that spun off of the movie franchise. The Purge premiered on TV the same year as the fourth movie, The First Purge.

The series was set up as a horror anthology series with the stories set inside the world of The Purge, but with different characters in different settings. The timeline was after the events of The Purge: Anarchy, but before the events of The Purge: Election Year, and there was a nine-year time jump between the first and second seasons. The first season followed seemingly unconnected characters during the event in 2027 and introduced a government-backed death cult. The second season was set in 2036, but it followed what happened after the night ended and the fallout.

8) What We Do in the Shadows

Image Courtesy of FX

What We Do in the Shadows is an unusual show because not many people actually saw the movie it is based on. The movie came out in 2014 and is a New Zealand film that was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. That film follows four vampires who live together in Wellington and a documentary film crew who follows them around and shows what the life of a vampire is really like. The movie had a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and received praise for its humor, and the TV show even surpassed that praise.

What We Do in the Shadows aired on FX, and it took the story from the New Zealand movie and transplanted it to America, with the vampires living in Staten Island. It had a mockumentary feel similar to shows like Modern Family and The Office, and a spectacular cast, with a breakout performance by Harvey Guillén, who played the vampire’s familiar. The series ran for six seasons and earned an impressive 35 Emmy Award nominations.

7) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image Courtesy of The WB

The most successful TV show based on a horror movie was the 1990s hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The movie was released in 1992, with Kristy Swanson starring as Buffy Summers, a cheerleader who learns she is the Chosen One and has to fight vampires. It is a cult classic, but it became a landmark television series when the screenwriter of the movie, Joss Whedon, brought it to television. The TV series followed Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers as she moved to Sunnydale, California, a town that exists over a terrifying Hellmouth.

The show ran for seven seasons and even had its own spinoff series in Angel. While the movie is a cult classic, the TV show is considered one of the best fantasy shows in television history, and it helped change how showrunners told young adult fantasy stories, influencing everything from Supernatural to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It even had its own successful line of comic books, continuing the story from the point the TV show ended.

6) The Dead Zone

Image Courtesy of USA Network

One of the more surprising shows that was based on a horror movie was the 2000s supernatural series The Dead Zone. That is because the original movie was a David Cronenberg movie that remains one of the best Stephen King horror adaptations in movie history. The film stars Christopher Walken as a man who can see the future when he touches someone, and when he sees an apocalyptic event upon touching a presidential candidate, he has to make a devastating decision.

The TV show did the same thing, but the presidential prophecy was a story that just ran through the series, and it actually played out more like a case-of-the-week detective series. Anthony Michael Hall stars as Johnny Smith, while Sean Patrick Flanery plays politician Greg Stillson in only a supporting role. The series ran for six seasons and remained a successful weekly procedural series that was always at its best when not dealing with the Stillson story and just focusing on Johnny Smith helping people.

5) The Exorcist

Image Courtesy of Fox

The Exorcist remains one of the most successful and terrifying horror films ever made, and the William Peter Blatty novel it is based on is just as horrifying. Most of the sequels are not very good, although there is a new movie coming out in 2027 by director Mike Flanagan that hopes to buck that trend. However, while the movie sequels were not very good, the TV series that adapted the horror movie was spectacular. The series came out between Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist and the 2023 movie The Exorcist: Believer.

Airing on Fox, The Exorcist only lasted for two seasons, with 20 total episodes, and while the ratings forced its cancellation, it was one of the better horror shows on television. The series smartly ignored the sequels and the prequel and instead was a direct continuation of the story in the first movie. Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels star as two exorcists who investigate cases of demonic possession for the Catholic Church. The second season has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

4) Ash vs. Evil Dead

Image Courtesy of Starz

Watching the Evil Dead movies from the 2000s and onward doesn’t feel like watching the original Sam Raimi trilogy. The original movies had a nice mix of disturbing scenes and images, but it was offset with great comedy moments that owe as much to the Three Stooges as anything. The new movies are all gorefests that are more concerned with grossing out the viewers and shocking them than anything, and that isn’t what made the original trilogy so popular. The TV show, Ash vs. Evil Dead, however, was exactly what fans of the original movies wanted to see.

Ash vs. Evil Dead aired on Starz, and the network allowed the TV show to do what it wanted to tell its story, but then cancelled it after three seasons. What is ironic is that the finale from Season 3 was similar to the final moments in Evil Dead II, where the action was taken into a very different place. Instead of the past, like in the movies, it went into a Mad Max-styled future with an apocalyptic America battling Deadites. Bruce Campbell was back as Ash Williams, and anyone who loved the movies will find a lot to love about the series.

3) Chucky

Image Courtesy of USA Network

There was a recent Child’s Play reboot that changed everything about the original story. While it was still about a killer doll, it was about AI gone wrong and ignored the supernatural aspects that made the original Chucky so scary. Luckily, co-creator Don Mancini still had his own rights to the franchise, and he took on the USA Network and SYFY co-produced Chucky, which followed the stories he created before the reboot. What resulted was a story that took the fun of the movies and placed it in a coming-of-age story in a high school.

The series went further than most horror stories to tell stories about inclusivity and how hard it is to grow up different from other kids. However, it also brought back Chucky as a menacing jerk who added to the torment in his own evil and vindictive way. Brad Dourif was back as the voice of Chucky, and Jennifer Tilly was back as Tiffany and the fictionalized version of Tilly herself. The series had a ton of callbacks to the movies, and while it was cancelled after a cliffhanger in Season 3, Mancini is planning a movie to finish the story.

2) Bates Motel

Image Courtesy of A&E

Released in 2013, Bates Motel did the impossible. This was a TV series prequel to a movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Based on the 1959 novel Psycho by Robert Bloch, the 1960 movie Hitchcock directed remains famous for his pleas that no one spoil its shocking ending, many years before twists became commonplace in films. There were sequels to Psycho, but no one could match what Hitchcock did in his movie, and most are not worth seeking out. However, when Bates Motel came to A&E as an original series, it succeeded in telling a brilliantly fun and entertaining origin story.

Vera Farmiga stars as Norma Bates, the mother only alluded to in the original movie, while Freddie Highmore plays her son, Norman Bates. The series took a chance on telling the story in a modern-day setting rather than in the past to fit the movie’s timeline, but the story was about showing how teenage Norman turned into the serial killer from the movie, and how his mother helped lead him down that road to his destruction. Bates Motel ran for five seasons and 50 episodes and told the entire story, from Norman’s early days to the final season, which loosely adapted Psycho.

1) Hannibal

Image Courtesy of NBC

The Silence of the Lambs was one of only three movies to sweep the major awards at the Oscars, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Actress. The most surprising thing was that winning Best Picture has always been a rarity for a horror movie. The movie itself was adapted from the Thomas Harris novel, and it wasn’t even the first movie about Hannibal Lecter, actually following Manhunter. That said, it was the best, and it remains a horror masterpiece.

That makes it no surprise that the TV series that played out as a prequel is also one of the best horror shows of all time. Bryan Fuller brought Hannibal to the small screen, and he showed the days before anyone knew Hannibal Lecter was a cannibal serial killer, and instead showed him working alongside FBI agent Will Graham in solving cases. Mads Mikkelsen was perfect as Hannibal, while Hugh Dancy was a great co-star as Will. The series led to their final moments, which helped adapt Red Dragon to the small screen. Hannibal received universal acclaim, although it was constantly snubbed at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

What is your favorite TV series based on a horror movie? Let us know in the comments below, and tell us if we left out your favorite.