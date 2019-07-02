The Lion King Stars Join Their Characters in New Photos

Walt Disney Studios and Jon Favreau are bringing one of the most beloved animated films of all time back to the big screen this summer, with a photorealistic take on The Lion King. Just a couple of weeks ahead of the movie’s release, there are two things we know for certain: The characters are spot-on recreations of actual animals and the voice cast bringing them to life is one of the best ever assembled.

Since those two things are the main selling points for The Lion King, Disney is using them in harmony with one another to continue boosting the already stellar ticket sales. On Tuesday, Disney unveiled a set of new photos, showing the voice actors from the film locking eyes with their animal counterparts.

Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph can all be seen in the photos below, sharing images with their on-screen counterparts.

Disney released seven of these new Lion King promotional photos, combining some of the characters into groups (like Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu). Take a look!

Simba

Nala

Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu

Scar

Sarabi

Hyenas (Karami, Shenzi, Azizi)

Young Simba and Young Nala