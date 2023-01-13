Tom Hanks and Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54, rocking the worlds of both music and entertainment. People are still trying to process the news of Presley's death – but the loss is definitely hitting the cast and crew of last year's Elvis movie very hard.

Elvis is just coming off of a big Golden Globes win for lead actor Austin Butler, in the coveted category of Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. During the Globes, Butler and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann made it abundantly clear that Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley were both instrumental in providing research and context for the film, as well as showing public love to it when it was released. In that vein, losing Lisa Marie Presley – just days after the outpouring of love for Elvis and the real-life Presley Family – is really a hard thing to accept.

Baz Luhrmann posted a touching photo of Austin Butler sitting down with Lisa Marie Presley, in which the latter is clearly having a good laugh. Luhrmann added a memorial caption to the one-of-kind moment captured in the photo:

Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.

Tom Hanks' social team posted a simple publicity photo of Presley taken recently, with the short but heartfelt caption: "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken... Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson".

Beofre Elvis was put out in wide release last summer, Lisa Marie Presley posted a lengthy response to the movie, which was all love:

...I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie "Elvis" twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite.

Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully.

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.

(If he doesn't get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.

What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.

It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

I can't tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too.

Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I'm being repetitive, but I don't care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.

Love you ~LMP

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 27, in July of 2020. She is survived by three other children, inlcuding actress/model daughter, Riley Keough,