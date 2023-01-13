Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Dead at 54

After reports earlier today that she had been hospitalized, Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, has passed away. She was 54. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her passing in a statement, telling The AP: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." Lisa Marie is survived by her daughters, actress and model Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood. She's preceded in death by her son Benjamin Storm Keough, who passed in 2020.

Though best known for being the only child of the famous singer, Presley was an entertainer in her own right in addition to maintaining the image of her father after his death. She released three albums of her own from 2003 to 2012, with the first reaching "Gold" status. Presley was also notably married to singer Michael Jackson very briefly from 1994 to 1996, and to actor Nicolas Cage, a union that last just over three months. . Lisa Marie Presely was present just days ago at the 80th Golden Globe Awards where actor Austin Butler won the Best Actor in a Movie – Musical/Comedy for portraying her father.

In his acceptane speech, Butler noted: I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever...Lastly, Elvis Presley, himself, you were an icon and a rebel, and I love you so much."

Born on February 1, 1968, Presley was one of three heirs to Elvis' estate upon his death, with her share put into a trust until her 25th birthday. In addition to prolific charity and humanitarian work, Presley still owns her father's iconic Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee, which remains open to the public.

"I wouldn't say I talk to him... I just remember everything," Presley said of her father in a 2018 appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine. "I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit."

(Cover photo credit: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)