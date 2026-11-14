Live-Action Frozen Rumored Sequel Details Reveal Elsa & Anna’s Kids Fighting in a Hunger Games Tournament

In news that fans likely didn’t expect to hear, it seems that there may be a royal head-to-head brewing somewhere in Disney studios. At least, that’s the news according to industry scooper My Time to Shine over on X, who reported that Gary Marsh is currently developing not one, but two new Descendants movies. And it’s the plot of one of those stories that feels most outlandish: Elsa’s son and Anna’s daughter will find themselves competing against one another in a Hunger Games-style tournament.

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The other film in development from Marsh is a direct sequel to the most recent Descendants release, focusing on Pink of Hearts stopping villains created by Red and Chloe’s time travel as they attempted to save Wonderland. But it’s the Frozen storyline planned for the following film that has fans scratching their heads, though most are excited to see new characters introduced into the Descendants narrative. “Elsa becomes a boy mom at the same time Wanda Maximoff returns to the MCU. What a week, wow,” said one fan. Another brought up the similarities to the Kingdom Hearts games, saying, “‘Competing in a Hunger Games-esque tournament’ sounds very familiar to the OG D5 plot in the Kingdom Cup games.”

Descendants Keeps Setting the Franchise Up with More and More Storylines

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, which debuted on Disney+ in July 2026, was the fifth installment in the franchise, making these upcoming films numbers 6 and 7. The film, which seems to be the direct predecessor to the Pink of Hearts installment, centers around the events that take place after Cinderella is saved, leaving things seemingly perfect for Red and Chloe. But the pair soon finds out that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. This new villain then captures the Queen of Hearts, and Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister, Pink; Luisa Madrigal’s son, Luis; and Maddox’s son, Max, to save not only the queen, but Wonderland itself.

Critics and audiences agree that Wicked Wonderland is the film that really solidified Descendants as a franchise, opening the door to even more sequels—which Disney already seems to have planned. And borrowing the battle royale vibes from The Hunger Games (which The Hunger Games literally borrowed from Battle Royale, a Japanese film that is much more violent than anything Disney would ever consider attempting) is certainly a way to keep things fresh, especially as it plans to pit the children of fan-favorite princesses and sisters against one another—though how they plan to even get these kids into a situation like that remains to be seen, as plot details have yet to emerge regarding the upcoming sequel. However, it’s been assumed that Descendants 6 will be released sometime in 2028, as production is expected to start on it next year, and then the next trilogy, which will focus on new characters, will begin with Descendants 7.