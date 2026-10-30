Disney Confirms the Cast for a Modern Classic Will Return for Disney+ Special

Strike up the band and fire up the kitchens, because The Princess and the Frog is getting a new Disney+ special, and it’s bringing back original cast members, so it won’t just be some cheap cash-in. It’s about time, honestly: the movie came out 17 years ago, and Disney parks just massively rebranded centerpiece attraction Splash Mountain as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, so it might help to remind modern kids what the IP is all about. Plus, as Disney’s only African-American princess (and technically one of only two canonically American ones, story-wise, along with Pocahontas), Tiana is important for representation.

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Speaking with Collider, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush confirmed the special, noting, “That’s actually in active production. That will be out to people soon. New songs. Original cast. It is pretty spectacular.” Bush doesn’t specify which additional cast, but it’s a safe bet that Anika Noni Rose will return as Tiana. Keith David as villain Dr. Facilier may not be as sure a thing, since his character got pulled to “the other side” and is absent from the ride. Originally, a full series was planned, and then canceled — after that, a series of animated shorts was rumored. Bush is clear that this will be a complete musical story, that “probably will feel more like a special to people.” He also says this is a good way to revisit other properties people want to see again.

The Princess and the Frog Special Will Tell a Complete Story

IMAGE COURTESY OF DISNEY

This seems like a better play than Moana made, which was to turn a streaming series into a sequel movie instead, one which felt like it had gaps and pacing issues. The Princess and the Frog has also been proudly hand-drawn animation, typically, though that isn’t confirmed for the special. The movie itself was a deliberate stylistic throwback and a moderate success, though afterwards Disney mostly went back to CG and started giving its princess movies modern non-fairytale-sounding titles like Tangled and Frozen, to even greater success. (Contrary to popular belief, the last hand-drawn feature at Disney was actually 2011’s Winnie the Pooh.)

No release date is set yet for the new The Princess and the Frog special, and “soon” in animation terms is relative, given the lengthier production process. There’s also the nitpicky title issue — unless Naveen becomes a frog yet again, despite having learned his lesson the first time, might they need a new title? Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is right there, of course. Then again, as anyone married can tell you, partners do tend to make the same mistakes again and again, and a repeat bout of frogginess is an amusing way to make that point for the parents, and a chance for kids to enjoy the cartoon amphibians again. Plus more plush frogs.

Whom do you want to see return the most in a Princess and the Frog special, and why is it Facilier? Hop into comments to croak out your thoughts.