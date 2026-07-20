Loki’s Role in Avengers: Doomsday May Spoil Upcoming Endgame Changes, And Make the TV Show More Confusing

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is now online, and fans are dissecting every single frame of it. There have been many theories about Doomsday’s plotline, and the wait for the trailer was so long that many of those theories have gotten rooted in fans’ heads. But now that the footage is coming out, certain theories are quickly dying on the vine, while others seem more and more likely.

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One of the biggest questions hanging over Avengers: Doomsday is how the end of the multiverse actually started, and why Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) feels compelled to step into the fray. There have been a lot of theories that two major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will be Doom’s biggest targets: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and after the trailer, that seems likelier than ever.

Then again, it also may spoil exactly what we’ll get with Avengers: Endgame‘s upcoming re-release, while creating new continuity conflicts with the Loki TV series.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer May Reveal Loki’s Visit to Captain America’s Happy Ending

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The Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals a scene of Loki dressed in his TVA (Time Variance Authority) work outfit, standing in a familiar-looking setting. It’s a house lit in golden hour light, with heavy curtains and light drapes, and it looks a lot like the house we saw Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) dancing in during the final scene of Avengers: Endgame.

Loki visiting Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter could mean several different things in the context of Avengers: Doomsday‘s story. Supposed leaks about the plot have stated that Steve using the Infinity Stones to rewrite history and get his happy ending with Peggy may have been the final crack in the multiverse that caused mass incursions, including the death of Doom’s reality.

Steve & Peggy in Avengers: Endgame / Marvel Studios

If that’s the case, then Loki would be tracking Steve down to either investigate whether he is indeed the cause of the multiverse’s collapse, or to warn him of Doom’s threat to his reality and family (Steve and Peggy will be parents now). Based on the end of the Doomsday trailer, it’s clear that either way, other plot leaks that claim Loki is the one who recruits Steve to lead the Avengers now seem almost certain.

Does Loki’s Role in Doomsday Mess Up His TV Series Continuity?

Loki in Avengers: Doomsday / Marvel Studios

Loki being back in a TVA uniform raises a lot of questions about Avengers: Doomsday and MCU continuity; last seen, Loki’s variant from the Endgame Time Heist ascended to become the “God of Stories” who is holding the loom of realities together, after the Sacred Timeline fractured and the multiverse began to unravel.

If Loki is no longer sitting his throne at the end of time, it either means the multiverse has broken so badly there’s nothing left for him to hold, or Loki either risks slipping away from his throne to warn Steven, or gets forced off of it by Doom, so that the despot can begin crafting his own reality. Those are all options that allow for Loki returning to the TVA (looking for help) without contradicting the two-season storyline of his solo series. Other than that, we begin to get into the woods of timey-wimey shenanigans, which are already complicated since this particular Loki is already from a different timeline. No thanks.

Loki going from being the threat that emerges at the start of the first Avengers film, to being the one calling who comes running for their help in Doomsday, would be a deliciously ironic turn we’d want to see.

Avengers: Doomsday is coming on December 18th. Discuss the trailer with us on the ComicBook Forum!