Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Finally Released (And It’s More Epic Than We Imagined)

If there is one movie trailer that we’ve all been waiting for, it’s the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The most anticipated movie of the year, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit theaters in December and will bring a massive cast of characters to the screen with fans chomping at the bit to see Robert Downey Jr as Doom, the return of the X-Men and so much more. We got our first taste of what to expect thanks to descriptions of the trailer footage from CinemaCon but now, the wait to see it for ourselves is finally over. The trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is here.

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Marvel Studios has officially released the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and you can check it out below.

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It’s pretty much the same footage we saw at CinemaCon, with some thrilling moments: Gambit fighting Shang-Chi, Yelena fighting herself only for one of the “Yelenas” turning out to be Mystique, and Thor facing off with Doctor Doom who catches Stormbreaker with one hand but seeing it actually play out takes it to a whole new level and you can check it out for yourself below.

Avengers: Doomsday May Be Even Bigger Than We Imagined

There is a lot to unpack with this Avengers: Doomsday trailer, even with having read footage descriptions before seeing it with our own eyes. One of the biggest takeaways is that we finally get to see RDJ’s Doom with our own eyes and not only does the Marvel star seem to be doing a great job of distinguishing Doom from Iron Man with that accent he’s invoked, but we’re getting a real look at how dangerous of a threat he really is. The moment where he stops Stormbreaker one-handed is chilling and reminiscent of the moment from Avengers: Infinity War where Thor tried to stop Thanos and failed.

We’ve also got some big questions about how everything is going to come together — and if everyone we’re seeing are actually the same heroes we know and love. The trailer’s ending with Steve Rogers reuniting with Thor is deeply exciting, but Steve looks a lot different from the last time we saw him and his long hair and beard has us asking if this is our Cap… or one we haven’t met yet. These questions and more, as well as the incredible look and feel of the trailer have us all more excited than ever for Avengers: Doomsday which could be a very good sign that this film will be much bigger than we expected, both in terms of narrative scope and the box office.

While Avengers: Doomsday is still going head-to-head with Dune 3, Doomsday looks impressive thus far, not to mention that Disney also recently announced Infinity Vision, a new certification for premium, large format theaters that fans can seek out in order to see the movie on the grandest possible scale. There’s also the re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25th to get fans ready for Doomsday. It’s all coming together for a massive experience and while we don’t know all the secrets yet we do know one thing: we will be seated.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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