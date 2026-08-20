Looney Tunes’ Future Depends on Coyote Vs. Acme’s Success, Star Reveals

Later this month, a movie that many believed they would never see is hitting theaters, as Ketchup Entertainment is distributing the feature-length Looney Tunes film, Coyote Vs. Acme. Rather than being a traditional 2-D animated project, the August release will blend animation with real-life actors, including Will Forte and John Cena, to tell its bizarre tale. Recently, one outlet had the opportunity to talk with an actor from the film, Steven Ray Byrd, about the surprising release. During the conversation, Byrd confirmed that if you want a bright future for the universe that spawned the Coyote and the Road Runner, Coyote Vs. Acme is going to need serious support.

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Speaking with outlet Cartoon Base, Byrd commented that he understands Warner Bros’ original decision to “shelve” the film, though he is beyond excited to see it given its due. For those who might not know, the actor, who plays a part of John Cena’s legal team in the movie, started a campaign of his own to get Coyote Vs. Acme into theaters. His campaign, along with the groundswell surrounding the film, got this Looney Tunes movie on the silver screen, and Steven Ray wants more from the franchise. Byrd states that “everyone going out to see Coyote vs Acme can definitely sway their minds on future Looney Tunes projects.” Luckily, there is still at least one more Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck project set to release in the future.

Looney Tunes Next 2026 Project

Warner Bros

Following the debut of Coyote Vs. Acme later this month, the Warner Bros franchise does have another surprising silver screen project set to land in 2026. Daffy Season is a brand-new animated short that will be released as part of the new Cat in the Hat animated film. Set to release on November 6th, the animated short will see Daffy, Bugs, and Elmer Fudd all sharing the screen in a soccer-focused outing that both blends new and old elements into its tale.

As for future films under the Looney Tunes banner, that remains anyone’s guess at this point. It’s hard to believe that we’ll see a sequel to Coyote Vs. Acme, considering its history at the WB, but should the box office numbers hit it big enough, there is always a possibility that we might see this unique story receive a “chapter two.” The big elephant in the room for the Looney Tunes remains the upcoming merger between Warner Bros and Paramount, which will take place next year at the earliest, should the two studios manage to evade the difficulties they are both facing in court. Neither Warner Bros nor Paramount has hinted at what the merger will mean for Bugs Bunny and his fellow wacky characters, but we do expect some big changes in the future.

Via Cartoon Base