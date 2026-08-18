Every Looney Tunes Character Confirmed for Coyote vs. ACME, Including Major Deep Cuts

For a sizable subset of moviegoers, Coyote vs. ACME ranks among the most anticipated films of the year. Mixing live-action and 2D animation, the film stars Will Forte, Lana Condor, John Cena, and the voice talents of Eric Bauza, Jim Cummings, and others. The story follows Wile E. Coyote as he faces the ACME Corporation in court. Warner Bros. shelved the film for a tax write-off in 2023, enraging the industry and prompting Ketchup Entertainment to buy distribution rights. Forte called the film “delightful” and expressed his gratitude to the folks at Ketchup for giving it a second chance at life. Critics largely agree, with Rotten Tomatoes reporting a 94% approval rating.

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But the cast and premise aren’t the only reasons fans are stoked for Coyote vs. ACME. The movie has already confirmed the involvement of various Looney Tunes/Merry Meoldies characters, but what hasn’t been clear, until now, is just how many of these beloved faces we’ll see in the film. So, without further ado, here is every Looney Tunes staple confirmed to appear in Coyote vs. ACME.

16) Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is forever the face, the charm, the poster rabbit for Warner Bros. Animation, a character whose very presence in a film or show guarantees considerable attention. He may be relegated to a supporting role here, but don’t think for a second he can’t still steal the show. It’s always a possibility. Bugs officially debuted in the 1940 cartoon short, “A Wild Hare,” though a prototype for the character can be seen in 1938’s “Porky’s Hare Hunt.” His appearance in “A Wild Hare” is much closer to the Bugs we know and love today, while the prototype sported a design aligning with the outrageous, screwball characters that dominated the era.

In Coyote vs. ACME, Bugs works to prove Wile E.’s innocence in court, as evidenced by various shots in the trailers. It’s unclear just how much Bugs we’ll get in the movie, but knowing the studio’s fondness for their world-famous rabbit, they’ll make the most of him. Prolific Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza lends the character his pipes, continuing in the footsteps of Bugs’s original voice actor, Mel Blanc.

15) Daffy Duck

Many don’t know this, but Daffy Duck predates Bugs Bunny. Introduced in 1937, Daffy was a constant problem for Porky Pig, as his official debut, “Porky’s Duck Hunt”, so comically illustrated. The character was screwball incarnate for years before he adopted the selfishness and avarice he’s known for today.

The legendary Mel Blanc voiced Daffy and many other Looney Tunes characters for over 50 years; after his death in 1989, WB would replace him with a rotating roster of voice performers. Eric Bauza voices Daffy in Coyote vs. ACME. Blanc gave Daffy a lisp both to account for his long beak and to poke fun at producer Leon Schlesinger, who founded the studio that would eventually become Warner Bros. Cartoons. It’s tough to say where Daffy might fit in Coyote vs. ACME, but judging from the trailers, he’ll probably be a source of chaos for the main cast.

14) Wile E. Coyote

This is Wile E. Coyote’s movie, so naturally we’re going to see more of him than we ever have in a feature-length Looney Tunes story. Voiced by Eric Bauza, Coyote will wage a righteous legal war against the ACME Corporation, seeking damages for decades of faulty products.

Wile E.’s history is a fascinating one. His cat-and-mouse dynamic with Road Runner elevated and redefined chase cartoons, in part because of their layered cleverness, and, somewhat incongruously, partly because of the strict constraints co-creators Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese wrote and adhered to with every episode. They literally had a list of rules that every Coyote and Road Runner cartoon was required to follow. Rule 2, for example, reads: No outside force can harm the Coyote — only his own ineptitude or the failure of ACME products. Rule 9 reads: “The Coyote is always more humiliated than harmed by his failures.” Honestly, given the character’s long history of failure, that tracks.

13) Road Runner

And there’s the Road Runner, the bane of Wile E.’s existence and the beeping yin to Wile E’s bumbling yang. We know the Road Runner will feature heavily in Coyote vs. ACME, but we don’t know if he’ll end up helping or sabotaging Coyote.

According to Jones and Maltese’s aforementioned guidelines, Road Runner’s trademark “beep beep!” is the only dialogue allowed in a Coyote and Road Runner cartoon. Another governing rule forbade the Road Runner from ever actually outsmarting the Coyote, preferring to highlight the latter’s fumbles rather than the former’s brilliance. This is one of many elements differentiating these shorts from other chase cartoons of the day. Take Tom and Jerry, for example. Nearly every episode of that show has Jerry outsmart Tom, using all kinds of sophisticated tricks to gain the upper paw over a creature who, by nature’s own laws, should win every time. Road Runner and Coyote subvert this, making each storyline uniquely, unquestionably theirs.

12) Porky Pig and Mrs. Cat

Porky Pig introduced himself to the masses in 1935, two years before Daffy’s creation and five years before Bugs Bunny debuted. That makes him the oldest Looney Tunes character, or at least the oldest one still used in modern cartoons. The lovable, stuttering pig owes his name to animator Friz Freleng’s two childhood friends “Porky” and “Piggy.” Porky’s original voice, provided by silent film actor Joe Dougherty, boasted unfortunate authenticity: Dougherty had a debilitating stutter, one that eventually led to him not being able to record his lines. Mel Blanc took over the role, going on to play Porky for over 50 years. Mrs. Cat was created by Friz Freleng and often appears as Sylvester’s wife.

Porky’s role in Coyote vs. ACME isn’t yet known; the trailers show a wrecking ball sweeping him off the sidewalk and smashing into a building, but we don’t get a sense of how Porky will factor into it all. He certainly won’t get the screen time Looney Tunes: The Day The Earth Blew Up afforded him. The film’s final trailer does, however, give us a glimpse of Porky hoping to audition for a pantsless modeling gig. So there’s that.

11) Sylvester and Tweety

Together, Sylvester the Cat and Tweety Bird compose another of Warner Bros.’ dynamic duos. Tweety’s role in Coyote vs. ACME appears to be larger than his tormentor’s; the most recent trailer for the movie suggests that Tweety acts as an informant of sorts for ACME Corp lawyer Buddy Crane (John Cena), at least for part of the story. Like many other Looney Tunes icons, Tweety Bird cycled through different “versions” before his animators settled on the yellow canary we’re so familiar with today.

Sylvester’s role in Coyote vs. ACME is more mysterious than Tweety’s, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean his part will be small. It will be fascinating to see how and where he shows up. Heck, maybe we’ll even get his catchphrase: “Sufferin’ succotash!”

10) Tasmanian Devil

Ah, yes. Tasmanian Devil. The frothing whirlwind himself. Studio heads wanted to ban him, but the public wouldn’t have it. They love him, so he is here to stay. He’s been known to say actual words here and there, but generally, the rascal communicates with snarls, grunts, and feral shouts. Bob McKimson and Sid Marcus co-created the character prior to the 1963 shutdown of Warner Bros. Cartoons, which delayed Taz’s eventual resonance with fans but proved his long-term appeal. In the ’80s and ’90s, the character enjoyed a merchandising boom that popularized him further. He even teamed up with Wonder Woman in the comics.

Taz can very briefly be seen taking the witness stand in Coyote vs. ACME‘s outrageous final trailer, predictably forgoing useful testimony for his trademark gibberish. His role will likely be a small one, but that won’t make it any less of a pleasure to see him. Jim Cummings provides the voice for Taz in the film.

9) The St. Looney’s Patients

Buckle up for the deepest of deep cuts. This eclectic bunch of obscure Looney Tunes characters appears only briefly in the trailer, shrouding their involvement in mystery while showing how intent the filmmakers are on thrilling Looney Tunes fanatics of all sorts. Frisky Puppy trims the hedges on the left side of the image, while Pete Puma sports it up on the right and Hippity Hopper hangs mid-hop in the center. Omitted from the above image are other fun cameos, namely two Instant Martians and George the Fox. WB is digging deep for these guys, proving yet again just how much they want to honor these cartoons and what they mean to people.

8) Granny

Granny, proud owner of Tweety Bird and sometimes Sylvester, is kind to just about everyone… except those torment her beloved Tweety. Granny is mostly gentle and occasionally fierce, exacting her own brand of revenge upon Sylvester or whoever else trifles with Tweety. Known for her old-school charm and garb, she’s one of the only human characters to appear consistently in Looney Tunes cartoons. Her real name is Emma Webster, but for everyone who grew up watching this feisty lady, she’s just Granny. Candi Milo voices Granny in Coyote vs. ACME, having taken over as her official voice in 2017.

7) Yosemite Sam

A veritable firecracker of a cartoon character, Yosemite Sam usually functions as an antagonist for Bugs Bunny. Unlike Elmer Fudd, who’s next on this list, Sam is far more aggressive, his temper and twin pistols acting as reminders not to screw with this guy. He first terrorized Bugs in “Hare Trigger,” the 1945 short where the mustachioed gunslinger held up the train on which Bugs happened to be a passenger. Sam’s not exactly competent, which makes his run-ins with Bugs all the more entertaining and makes him a snug fit for Bugs’ bumbling rogues gallery. Fred Tatasciore voices Yosemite Sam in Coyote vs. ACME.

6) Elmer Fudd

Ever the clumsy hunter, Elmer Fudd can never seem to nab Bugs Bunny, or as he says, that “wascally wabbit.” Elmer has long been a key member of the Looney Tunes pantheon, so whatever he gets up to in Coyote vs. ACME, it’ll probably be hilarious. He probably won’t be a major player, but hey, he doesn’t need to be.

Elmer is usually used as a foil for Bugs Bunny, who always manages to evade him no matter how many shots are fired. He originally debuted as “Egghead” in 1937, but was later reworked into the adorably incompetent version of the character that ended up sticking. The Elmer Fudd we know today debuted in 1940.

5) Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian’s design is iconic. Simple but eye-catching, with a Roman helmet and skirt to tie it all together, the guy sears himself into our collective memory with ease. He first showed up in the 1948 short “Haredevil Hare,” which pitted him against Bugs Bunny

Marvin also featured heavily in Duck Dodgers: The Animated Series, a continuation of the Daffy Duck-led Looney Tunes short “Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2 Century.” He’s almost always depicted as a villain for Bugs Bunny, his collected demeanor and even-toned voice distinguishing him from the rest of Bugs’ rogues gallery. Marvin has been voiced by many actors over the years, a list that starts with the peerless Mel Blanc and ends with Eric Bauza, who voices him in Coyote vs. ACME.

4) Gossamer

Here’s another deep cut for ya. Hairy, red, and occasionally scary, Gossamer has been around since the mid-1940s, first appearing in the Bugs Bunny-headlined “Hair-Raising Hare.” Glimpsed toward the end of Coyote vs. ACME‘s final trailer, Gossamer looks to be little more an a cameo appearance. He’s seen in the top left of a crowd of toons surrounding Will Forte and Coyote in a parking lot, smiling and lookin’ chummy. More recent iterations of Gossamer have ditched the character’s more menacing aspects, recasting him as a gentle neighbor and friend.

3) Witch Hazel

Later Looney Tunes cartoons reveal Witch Hazel to be Gossamer’s mother, but for many years before that, she was just a Bugs Bunny villain. A later addition to the Looney Tunes roster, she doesn’t debut until 1954’s “Betwitched Bunny,” in which she showcases her outward sweetness and inner darkness while trying to corner the ever-clever Bugs. Like Granny, the character will be voiced by Candi Milo and will probably only appear as a cameo in Coyote vs. ACME. We know next to nothing about how she’ll fit into Coyote vs. ACME, but that’s part of the fun!

2) Foghorn Leghorn

Marketing for Coyote vs. ACME shows Foghorn Leghorn asking, “Is there anyone in the whole world who cares what happened to the Coyote at all?” Foghorn could be aligned with ACME, but given how little we actually know about the film’s plot aside from its premise, he could just as easily be helping Coyote’s case. The above photo certainly points that direction.

Robert McKimson created Foghorn Leghorn as a means of poking fun at fictional radio character Senator Beauregard Claghorn, who boasted the same loudness and Southern-ness that have characterized Foghorn for years.

1) Miss Prissy

Here’s another fairly obscure Looney Tunes staple. Miss Prissy debuted in the 1950 short “An Egg Scramble,” where she co-starred with Porky Pig. Only the most diehard Looney Tunes fans will know her, but for those who did grow up with the character, her appearance might just be a welcome nostalgia boost. Miss Prissy’s voice, originally provided by Mel Blanc was modeled after a character on legendary comedian Milton Berle’s radio program. Candi Milo voices her in Coyote vs. ACME. Will Coyote vs. ACME finally give Miss Prissy some time in the spotlight? We haven’t a clue, but we don’t have to wait much longer for an answer!

Coyote vs. ACME will be released in theaters on August 28th.