Looney Tunes Movie The Day The Earth Blew Up Blu-ray Is Massively Discounted In Pre-Order

While it may not be the Coyote vs. Acme movie that will finally see the light of day thanks to Ketchup Entertainment, The Day the Earth Blew Up is significant as the first fully animated, theatrically released feature for the 94 year old franchise. It also did extremely well with critics and audiences. In other words, it might be worth a spot in your Blu-ray library, and you can get started on that right away – and with a massive discount no less.

The Day the Earth Blew Up – A Looney Tunes Movie is now available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for May 27th. At the time of writing it’s currently priced at $16.96, which is a 37% discount that has come and gone a few times during the pre-order period, so you might want to lock it down while you can. Note that Amazon pre-order customers automatically get the lowest price offered from the time that they pre-order to the release date.

Looney Tunes fans might also be interested to know that The Day The Earth Blew Up was another rescue job by Ketchup Entertainment, who picked it up after the film was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service Max (then HBO Max) and Cartoon Network. Given the success of the animated film, we have high hopes for the Coyote vs Acme movie.

The synopsis for The Day The Earth Blew Up reads: “That’s not all folks! From Ketchup Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons comes THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE, a brand new buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history–Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! This richly-crafted, hand-drawn 2D animated adventure marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history, told on a scope and scale that’s truly out of this world.

“Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.”