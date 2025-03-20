The new Looney Tunes movie is blowing up on Blu-ray. Powered by the comedic duo of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie — the first full-length, fully-animated Looney Tunes feature to ever reach the big screen — is already the No. 1 family film at the box office despite its Tweety Bird-sized gross (an estimated $6 million worldwide). And now The Day the Earth Blew Up is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

Pre-orders for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie Blu-ray release (set for May 27) topped the retailer’s comedy category, already selling more units than recent box office competitors Mickey 17 (No. 4), Novocaine (No. 5), and the computer-animated Dog Man (No. 6). (You can pre-order the movie here on Amazon.)

The independent film financing and production company Ketchup Entertainment rescued The Day the Earth Blew Up, which was initially developed for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service Max (then HBO Max) and Cartoon Network before being shelved and shopped to other outlets in 2022.

The Warner Bros. Animation movie eventually premiered at the Annecy Animation Festival last summer and was picked up by Ketchup, which set the March 14 theatrical release for U.S. and Canada after acquiring the North American rights from GFM Animation.

“Gareth West, Vahan Yepremyan, Artur Galstian, and the entire Ketchup team are beyond grateful for the incredible love and support you’ve shown for The Day the Earth Blew Up. Seeing Looney Tunes fans fill theaters and celebrate this film means the world to us,” the company said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We poured our hearts into this movie, and you’ve proven that great stories and beloved characters still belong on the big screen. Your enthusiasm, passion, and unwavering support remind us why we do what we do.”

The Day the Earth Blew Up has so far collected $3.96 million domestically from 2,827 theaters across the U.S. and Canada and another $2.1 million internationally for a global cume just north of $6 million.

Although The Day the Earth Blew Up will ultimately finish its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing Looney Tunes movie — behind 1996’s Space Jam ($250 million), 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy ($163 million), and 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action ($54 million) — the blow up is a win for too-rare hand-drawn animation and the long-suffering Looney Tunes, who had the entire library of classic cartoon shorts removed from Max this week. (Thanks to The Day the Earth Blew Up, Wile E. Coyote could finally have his day in court: Ketchup is reportedly in negotiations to acquire the shelved live-action/animated hybrid Coyote vs. Acme movie from Warner Bros., which scrapped the movie for a tax write-off in 2023.)

In The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck (both voiced by Eric Bauza) are Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion from The Invader (Peter MacNicol). The movie, from the creators of Looney Tunes Cartoons and director Pete Browngardt, is now in theaters and lands on Blu-ray on May 27.