New Looney Tunes Movie Debuts Official Trailer (But It’s Not Coyote vs Acme)

The fate of Coyote vs. Acme still hangs in the balance, more than a year after Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to put the Looney Tunes hybrid film on the shelf, but there’s actually another feature edition of the Looney Tunes that’s actually on its way to theaters. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is the first fully animated feature from the iconic cartoon franchise, and it’s set for a big screen debut in just a couple of weeks.

Ahead of the March 14th premiere, Ketchup Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation released the official trailer for The Day the Earth Blew Up, which follows the beloved duo of Porky the Pig and Daffy Duck. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

The Looney Tunes have been to the big screen before, with live-action/animation hybrids like Space Jam and Looney Tunes: Back in Action. The Day the Earth Blew Up will be the first time the characters will arrive in theaters without live-action counterparts.

Longtime fans of the Looney Tunes will probably be excited by what the trailer shows off, as the zany and chaotic energy that has been a staple of the franchise for decades is alive and well. You can check out the official synopsis for The Day the Earth Blew Up below!

“That’s not all folks! From Ketchup Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons comes THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE, a brand new buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history–Porky Pig and Daffy Duck! This richly-crafted, hand-drawn 2D animated adventure marks the first fully-animated feature-length film in Looney Tunes history, told on a scope and scale that’s truly out of this world.

“Porky Pig and Daffy Duck venture to the big screen as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Faced with cosmic odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)… that is if they don’t drive each other totally looney in the process.”

The Day the Earth Blew Up is set to hit theaters everywhere on March 14th. What did you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to checking out the Looney Tunes on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!