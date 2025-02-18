Coyote Vs. Acme Actor Has Good News For Fans (And How You Can Help The Movie)

Coyote Vs. Acme has gained serious traction in the pop-culture sphere since Warner Bros decided to “shelve” the movie instead of releasing the half-animated, half-live action project. To date, there has been no word on this movie starring the likes of Will Forte and John Cena hitting the silver screen as many Looney Tunes fans are left wondering if we’ll ever see the Coyote unleashed. In a shocking new statement, a major voice actor on the project has confirmed that there might be a way for fans to resurrect this project but it’s going to depend on supporting another project starring some of Warner Bros Animation’s finest.

Recently, voice actor Eric Bauza spoke at the WGA Awards, taking the role of many of the Tunes that made an appearance in the currently-defunct Coyote Vs. Acme. Bauza stated that the possibility of the movie being released depends on the success of the upcoming Looney Tunes Film, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. “That is the question of the year, and it’s only February! I’m going to say yes. If this movie, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – opening March 14th, in theaters everywhere – gets a lot of money, then we might see Coyote Vs. Acme. Stranger things have happened! And if we don’t, I am going to put that movie under everyone’s seat as a DVD. No, I’m just kidding. I was just kidding, David Zaslav. You didn’t see that here!”

The Day The Earth Blew Up Details

The next Looney Tunes film will arrive in theaters on March 14th but it will be quite a different one from what we saw of Coyote Vs. Acme. The movie, for the most part, will be animated in the traditional 2-D style, focusing on Daffy Duck and Porky Pig versus the coyote who has been seeking to capture the Road Runner for years at this point. Struggling with an alien invasion, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will be a “buddy comedy” that sees Porky and Daffy growing up together and ultimately, working together to save the world.

The Day The Earth Blew Up was originally going to be a MAX release, but Warner Bros decided to “promote” it with a theatrical release. The success of the movie doesn’t mean that Coyote Vs. Acme will one hundred percent be released by Warner Bros, though it might give the studio a little nudge in the right direction in that regard.

The Stars Align

Recently, actor Will Forte chimed in with his thoughts on Coyote Vs. Acme being thrown into a vault, not mincing words when it came to Warner Bros’ ultimate decision, ““My thoughts were that it’s f-cking bullsh-t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than what it got. I don’t know, I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.”

On the flip side, fellow actor of the film, John Cena, is still hoping to see the movie hit the light of day, “I would have liked to seen it given a chance but I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision. I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that. So I have to believe in the process. And I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it’s somebody else’s project to do what they want with and they’ve chosen accordingly.”

