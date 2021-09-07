Lord of the Rings 20th Anniversary Stamps Revealed

✖

Twenty years after Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy changed the face of New Zealand's tourism industry, the nation has released a first look at their stamps timed to celebrate the anniversary. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released theatrically on December 19, 2001, and went on to earn almost $900 million at the global box office against a budget of $93 million. Its reliance on real locations and practical sets constructed in New Zealand means that many of the most visually memorable spots in Middle Earth, are places fans can visit in the country.

Sacha Lees, who worked on the films, created the artwork for the stamps. Lees also worked on the original run of The Lord of the Rings stamps in 2001, which proved so popular that the New Zealand Post decided to revisit the idea for the film's anniversary.

"These stamps acknowledge that this iconic film is now a significant component of New Zealand history, culture, and identity," said Antony Harris, NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables.

You can see the stamp below. The Lord of the Rings stamps, first-day covers, "presentation packs," and more are available on NZ Post's website.

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

(Photo: New Zealand Post)

Directed by Peter Jackson and based on the 1954 novel The Fellowship of the Ring, the first volume of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, the film is the first installment in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. The Fellowship of the Ring features an ensemble cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Sean Bean, Ian Holm, and Andy Serkis. It was followed in 2002 by The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and in 2003 by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. There's no word as to whether those will get their own set of stamps.

h/t Nerdist