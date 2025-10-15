Lord of the Rings Hobbits Are Reuniting for An 11-City Tour Thanks to Fan Expo

Next year, officially 25 years after the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the four main hobbits from Peter Jackson’s fantasy epic are reuniting in a major way for fans. Fan Expo HQ has confirmed that franchise stars and convention favorites Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood will all come together in 2026 for an extensive celebration of The Lord of the Rings films and the fandom that keeps it all going. An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years will be an ongoing event across eleven different Fan Expo HQ conventions throughout North America.

According to a press release on the news, “An Evening with the Hobbits” will be “more than a reunion and so much more than a panel” and is described as being “part variety show, part storytelling session, and all fun.” Lest anyone think these events will be the same “show” every time, fear not, Fan Expo HQ says ” fans can expect a lively mix of behind-the-scenes memories, on-stage antics, heartfelt reflections, and plenty of laughs along the way.”

Image via Fan Expo HQ

The complete list of conventions and dates that An Evening with the Hobbits, with all four stars, will take place includes:

● FAN EXPO New Orleans (January 9–11, 2026): Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:30

PM CT

● FAN EXPO Portland (January 16–18, 2026): Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM

PT

● FAN EXPO Vancouver (February 14–16, 2026): TBD

● MEGACON Orlando (March 19–22, 2026): Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

● Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (April 23–26, 2026): Saturday, April 25, 2026

at 7:30 PM MT

● FAN EXPO Denver (May 28–31, 2026): TBD

● FAN EXPO Philadelphia (May 29–31, 2026): TBD

FAN EXPO Boston (August 7–9, 2026): Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

● FAN EXPO Chicago (August 14–16, 2026): Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM

CT

● FAN EXPO Canada (August 27–30, 2026): Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM

ET

● FAN EXPO Dallas (September 11–13, 2026): Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

“FAN EXPO is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and An Evening with the

Hobbits will be exactly that,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. “Fans are delighted whenever we host these gentlemen individually — but together, the energy is

electric. Their characters are beloved, their friendship is indelible, and the joy they bring to

audiences is unmatched. We can’t wait to present this special anniversary celebration in

2026.”

Tickets for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years will go on sale

October 22 at 10 AM local time via individual show box offices, and is an additional purchase in addition to FAN EXPO convention admission. Fan Expo HQ notes that these events are expected to sell out.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd have made countless appearances at cons over the years, with reunions bringing all four together happening several times over the past few years. Previously, their appearances with all four actors have been sporadic, maybe one time over the course of one year, or every other year, so confirming all four with eleven confirmed dates this early is major news, and something Lord of the Rings fans will want to put on their calendars.