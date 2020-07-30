The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reportedly Features the Return of Three Classic Characters

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Whenever a new project within a popular franchise is announced, audiences begin to wonder if familiar faces could be featured in those new projects, with a new report from TheOneRing.net claiming that the new Lord of the Rings TV series is set to have appearances from Sauron, Elrond, and Galadriel, who audiences previously met in both the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy. Galadriel was previously reported to have been cast in the series, though it's unclear how integral she'll be to the new narrative, with it being possible that this trio might only have brief appearances to connect the story to the more familiar adventures we've previously seen.

"Lord of the Rings SDCC update: JA Bayona is CURRENTLY filming in New Zealand, the biggest production in the world to resume filming post-COVID," the site shared on Twitter, while adding, "New NZ cast added, more NZ crew than any production ever, Galadriel, Elrond & Sauron confirmed, cast has a tighter bond than ever."

It's not entirely a surprise that these characters will appear in the new project, given their otherworldly prowess in the franchise, but with the new series being set centuries before both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, we likely shouldn't count on any other characters from those films dropping by.

Lord of the Rings SDCC update: JA Bayona is CURRENTLY filming in New Zealand, the biggest production in the world to resume filming post-COVID. ⚔️New NZ cast added

⚔️More NZ crew than any production ever

⚔️Galadriel, Elrond & Sauron confirmed

⚔️Cast has a tighter bond than ever — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) July 26, 2020

Despite how unlikely it might be that characters who existed hundreds of years after the timeline of this new series would show up, Frodo actor Elijah Wood wouldn't turn down the opportunity, were there to be an organic opportunity for such an event.

"If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they're doing, then yes," the actor admitted to IndieWire. "Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something I am absolutely there."

Not only is Wood a former star of the series, but he's also a big fan, as he also noted how "The Lord of the Rings" might be a misleading title for the new narrative, given that this title refers to a specific narrative in the mythology.

"They're calling it 'The Lord of the Rings,' but I think that's slightly misleading," Wood pointed out. "From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle-Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings."

He added, "It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it's the Second Age of Middle-Earth."

Stay tuned for details on the Lord of the Rings TV series.

Are you hoping to see these characters in the new series? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.