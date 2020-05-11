Lord of the Rings Fans At War Over Their Love for Aragorn and Legolas

The past few months have given fans plenty of time to argue about all corners of fandom. Maybe it's some debate over Nintendo's Animal Crossing release; or maybe it's a fight about the very existence of aliens and UFOs. Now, Lord of the Rings fans are at war over one of the most cutthroat discussions yet — Aragornor Legolas. By now, the question has been asked by a few news outlets and with each tweet, the discourse grows stronger.

By Monday afternoon, both characters became trending topics on Twitter as Lord of the Rings stans scramble to either side of the battlefield. The trends are filled with their fair share of (very) thirsty tweets and even more surprise picks that aren't either character. Keep scrolling to see what Lord of the Rings fans are saying about the debate: