Lord of the Rings Fans At War Over Their Love for Aragorn and Legolas
The past few months have given fans plenty of time to argue about all corners of fandom. Maybe it's some debate over Nintendo's Animal Crossing release; or maybe it's a fight about the very existence of aliens and UFOs. Now, Lord of the Rings fans are at war over one of the most cutthroat discussions yet — Aragornor Legolas. By now, the question has been asked by a few news outlets and with each tweet, the discourse grows stronger.
By Monday afternoon, both characters became trending topics on Twitter as Lord of the Rings stans scramble to either side of the battlefield. The trends are filled with their fair share of (very) thirsty tweets and even more surprise picks that aren't either character. Keep scrolling to see what Lord of the Rings fans are saying about the debate:
Fightin' Words
the exact moment a Legolas Girl becomes an Aragorn Woman pic.twitter.com/LfXZ4fVkQl— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) May 11, 2020
It Might Be a Good Day
Damn the King himself the descendant of Elindel, weilder of Andúril, and all around bad ass Aragorn is trending. Today might be a good day. pic.twitter.com/DlkqeGST64— Wherearentyou (@wherearentyou) May 11, 2020
(It's No Longer a Secret)
Y'all are out here arguing loudly about Aragorn vs. Legolas when each and every one of us has a small, quiet Gimli memory we hold close to our heart like a secret.— Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻🖤 (@IsaacFitzgerald) May 11, 2020
You Wouldn't Be Ready
Not a soul would be ready for me to join the Aragorn/Legolas debate I promise you— becky (@somehowhipster) May 11, 2020
All of the Above
I will absolutely not weigh in on the Aragorn vs. Legolas debate, every single individual in the LOTR movies is a smokeshow and you know it— Martha (@magicalmartha) May 11, 2020
More "Value"
No way. Legolas provides way more value— Headband Jmo (@JMOeller22) May 11, 2020
That's It
Legolas shield surfing into an army of uruk-hai, that’s it that’s the tweet. 🧝🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/YQ7ZrTLERI— tyler ✪⧗ (@thenneke1) May 11, 2020
My Brand
ARAGORN AND LEGOLAS TRENDING THIS IS MY BRANDDDD pic.twitter.com/iiSXGGF44A— eden⁷ ☽ (@JINM00NS) May 11, 2020
Definitely Fighting Words
a sexy one.. but compared to Aragorn.. a rodent— legolas thee stallion (@kiIIumaze) May 11, 2020
Dark Horse Candidate
Saying that Aragorn is the most handsome dude in all of Middle Earth is Éomer erasure and I will not stand for it. pic.twitter.com/XaUKQWvxKE— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) May 11, 2020
