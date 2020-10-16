New Love and Monsters Clip Offers the Best Advice for Avoiding Beasts (Exclusive)

When you find yourself in a world overrun by monstrous beasts, there are a number of defense mechanisms you can adapt in hopes of surviving such a deadly world, with the best advice sometimes merely being to run and hide. This is the exact advice given in a new clip from Love and Monsters, which sees Joel (Dylan O'Brien) understanding that he doesn't pull the same weight as the rest of his group of survivors, making him the most equipped to pull off a dangerous mission. Check out the exclusive clip from Love and Monsters above and see the film on Premium Video On Demand now.

In the film, after monsters take over the world, Joel (O’Brien, The Maze Runner) and the rest of humanity are forced to live underground. Believing he’s lost everyone he has ever loved, Joel finds his high school sweetheart Aimee (Jessica Henwick, Game of Thrones) living just 80 miles away. Facing unknown dangers that stand in his way, Joel must discover his inner hero as he makes the impossible journey across a monster-infested land to be with the girl of his dreams. Also starring Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

Despite the film featuring a number of beasts that could have only been brought to life with CGI, O'Brien confirmed that the experience made him grow all the more close with real-life co-stars, namely his on-screen canine companion.

"You have like this dog around, two of them actually, there were two, Hero and Dodge," O'Brien previously detailed to ComicBook.com. "It's actually incredible how often I emotionally leaned on these dogs, like I would just go and roll on the ground so that whenever I was like tired or something and they would just lick my face. There's also something like super incredible about how they're not allowed to -- this is terrible because I loved this so much -- but they're not allowed to interact with anyone but me. Most of the time, unless it's a day where they have to focus on interacting with another actor, then I have to take the day staying away from them, which was awful! There were days where like Ariana, for a few hours, could be the only one cuddling with the dogs and I was like, 'I'm gonna kill her!'"

