Lynda Carter Praises Wonder Woman 1984 Director and Cast

✖

During an appearance at the Wonder Woman 1984 panel today during DC FanDome, '70s Wonder Woman TV actor Lynda Carter appeared, and praised not only Gal Gadot, but the cast, crew, and director of the Wonder Woman movie as a whole. Among other things, she said that she had been a fan of director Patty Jenkins since before Wonder Woman. It was a mutual admiration society, with Jenkins telling her that it wouldn't be a real Wonder Woman panel without Carter. She made Kristen Wiig promise to give her a hug when they finally meet in person, and praised Gadot's take in particular.

After a gleeful introduction to the panel, Carter said that Gadot had done for her own family what Carter had done for so many other people. It helped contextualize her own renown for her daughter.

"Mom, I finally get it," Carter said her daughter had told her after seeing Gadot in the role. "I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone"

During a recent set visit, Jenkins said that setting the new film in the '80s gave her, in part, an opportunity to riff on the '70s Wonder Woman in some ways.

"This is the success of modern mankind's way of living and what does it like to put Wonder Woman at the core of that? That was what I was psyched about and the story just started to unfold really lending itself to [that]," Jenkins explains, adding, "Look it's a very different version of the ‘80s, but I grew up watching Wonder Woman, loving Wonder Woman , so there's also something so American ‘70s and ‘80s about Wonder Woman too that this is our own version of it, but I love being a part of it."

In the new film, Diana is in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more from DC FanDome all day long, and follow @russburlingame on Twitter for more from the event and more on Wonder Woman 1984. The film will be out in theaters this October (assuming there are no more delays related to the pandemic).

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.