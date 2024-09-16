M. Night Shyamalan Teases Work on Next Movie After Trap's Box Office Success

Trap, the latest film from M. Night Shyamalan, has become another success at the box office for the beloved director. The movie hasn't necessarily lit the box office on fire or anything, but it didn't have to. Trap reportedly cost just around $30 million to make, and Shyamalan largely funded it himself. With that in mind, Trap is a good theatrical earner for both the filmmaker and the studio, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see him back in the lab, working on his next project.

Heading into the weekend, Shyamalan took to Instagram to tease work on his new movie, as well as say a quick thank you to all of the fans who have helped create the longevity he's been able to enjoy in his career. The filmmaker posted a photo of a new notebook, which is serving as the central hub for all of his thoughts on whatever movie he's writing next. Take a look!

"As a ritual for each film, I pick a notebook that speaks to me and I write notes, ideas for the new film in that," Shyamalan wrote. "When it's overflowing with ideas, I go outline then script. This is the notebook for movie 17! This bright red felt just right! As [Trap] passes 80 million in theaters, I am so grateful and begin the new one inspired by all the support you have given me over the years."

While Shyamalan is in the process of writing his next project, he hasn't revealed any details about the film just yet.

New From Shyamalan

Shyamalan's latest film, Trap, operates a bit differently that many of his previous movies, in that the big "twist" that the plot hingest on is revealed right away. While there are plenty of twists and turns throughout, the reveal of the killer's identity was made in the very first trailer, and you spend the entire movie knowing who it is.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the film's theatrical release this summer, Shyamalan opened up about Trap's massive change.

"The the actual interesting and wicked part of the movie is you are him," Shyamalan said of Trap's main character, as the story is told through his perspective. "That was the thing that made me want to do it. We've seen a million stories about serial killers, but to say you are him and this is what life is like for you on the day that you might get caught [is new]."