Deadpool & Wolverine Officially Wins Second Weekend at the Box Office, Trap Comes in Third

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters last weekend, and the threequel had a strong opening for Marvel Studios. Not only did the film have the biggest opening weekend for any movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but it also had one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time earning $483.3 million worldwide. Now, in its second weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine remained in first place at the box office, bringing its total to $824 million worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine thrived at the box office this week, becoming the highest R-rated earner on a Tuesday or Wednesday. It also managed to surpass Logan‘s entire lifetime gross at the box office. During its second weekend, it raked in another $97 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $395.6 million. This marks the eighth-best second weekend of all time and the fifth for an MCU film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the film’s international take, it earned another $110.5 million overseas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to surpass $1 billion in mere days. When it does, it will only be a matter of time before it beats Joker’s $1 billion to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Joker took the crown from the first Deadpool in 2019.

Meanwhile, Twisters came in second during its third weekend at the box office. The film earned another $22.7 million for a domestic total of $195.6 million. In third place this weekend was Trap, the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller starring Josh Hartnett. The film had a decent preview night on Thursday before bringing its domestic total to $15.6 million, which was in line with Warner Bros. expectations.

Despicable Me 4 came in fourth this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $300 million and its worldwide total to $752.2 million. Inside Out 2 took the fifth place spot, bringing its total to $1.55 billion. Earlier this week, the movie hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

Finally, Sony’s Harold and the Purple Crayon opened this weekend to sixth place bringing in a mere $6 million.

M. Night Shyamalan Talks Competing in Crowded Summer Movie Season:

Deadpool & Wolverine / Trap

Considering Trap was opening during Deadpool & Wolverine‘s second weekend, ComicBook talked to M. Night Shyamalan about going up against big movies at the box office.

“I mean, it’s always what, when, how do you release a movie. We’re original movies,” Shyamalan argues. “So these are ‘Rare Birds.’ And so, how do I get your attention when it’s so much easier to say number two, number three and say, say a title that you’ve heard before? Everyone’s vying for your attention in 2024. It’s so much easier for you.”

“Like if I wanna get, let’s say, a nurse who works so hard and wants to go to a movie. And, she sees my trailer and she goes, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ It’s harder for her to hold on to it and remember it three weeks later and that’s the plight of the original movie. It’s so much harder,” the director continued. “Even if her intention was there, she’s forgotten and it’s harder to stick. Whereas if she hears Deadpool 3 or something, she goes, ‘Oh, yeah!’ Yeah, it’s easier… So that’s the struggle and it’s the challenge for us, the original movies. And so you pray that the circumstances work out for us. But, I do think it’s just my thing to make original movies and I hope there’s always a place for us.”

You can watch our interview with Shyamalan at the top of the page. Stay tuned for more box office updates.