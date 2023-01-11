M3GAN Producers' Next Horror Movie Gets Cast and Release Date

Now that M3GAN is a critical and commercial success, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have their eyes set on their next collaboration. Tuesday, the production houses announced Night Swim, a feature film based on the short film of the same name. According to a brief synopsis shared by Deadline, the picture is a supernatural thriller examining the "hidden source of terror" surrounding a family's backyard swimming pool.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider star Wyatt Russell is leading the project alongside Kerry Condon. Bryce McGuire, the director behind the short film, is writing and directing the feature adaptation. James Wan and Jason Blum are producing for Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, respectively, as are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Turek.

Last November, Wan and Blum announced they were merging their respective production companies. Under the new deal, Wan will receive an ownership stake of Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will act as a label under the umbrella.

"I don't have one idea to turn into a horror movie," Blum told the New York Times at the time. "Not one. I built a business by recognizing great ideas from other people." Wan added: "I have so many ideas – so many ideas – more than I can handle by myself...It really allows me a bigger canvas to paint on, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and brilliant at marketing. To have partners that trust you, that believe in you, that goes a long way." The outlet notes that Wan has ambitions to expand their partnership beyond horror films and extend into horror video games plus "podcasts, live events and perhaps merchandise."

Under the new deal, it's expected Blumhouse will release at least eight horror films per year under its overall deal with Universal. That amount is said to be strictly for theatrical release as the companies will continue to produce films and televisions shows for Peacock and other platforms.

Through Tuesday, M3GAN has earned $48 milllion at the global box office against its reported production budget of $12 million.

M3GAN is now in theaters while Night Swim is set for release on January 19, 2024.