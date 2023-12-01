Mad Max Fans Are Loving Chris Hemsworth's Unrecognizable Villain in Furiosa Trailer
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga introduces Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus
It was previously confirmed that Marvel star Chris Hemsworth would be appearing in the Furiosa spinoff movie, and now the first trailer for the film has given fans a first look at his WILD new villain character. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has not only given fans of the George Miller-franchise a fresh look at the new movie but revealed Hemsworth's new character, Warlord Dementus, leader of a great Biker Horde that roams the Wasteland. Fans were previously unaware what look Hemsworht would have in the film, and the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has revealed him to have both a big prosthetic nose and great, big, bushy beard.
"He's a very complicated, somewhat evil individual," Hemsworth recently shared with Vanity Fair. "You don't believe you're evil though. I'm saying that from the outset, I found ways to defend his actions and empathize and understand him as I had to. That was my job. But yeah, there's a light and a darkness to him that I haven't played with before."
Fans of Hemsworth were quick to note the actor's performance and character, reveling in the fact that he gets to play a deranged warlord in the apocalyptic wasteland. Some noted that the Marvel star will finally prove that he can really act in something that's not a Thor film, while others were surprised to remember that Hemsworth is from Australia. Check out the reactions below!
What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere on May 24, 2024.
He will win
prevnext
hemsworth about to beat the can’t act allegations https://t.co/G4rj6ir20T— gio (@filmahoelic) November 30, 2023
FINALLY
prevnext
Chris Hemsworth is finally playing the bad guy. It’s going to be interesting watching his performance in this. #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/Gubvq0DaNL— CMac (@TurtleMac24) November 30, 2023
He could go..all...the...way...
prevnext
To me the big reveal of the FURIOSA trailer is that Hemsworth is GOING FOR IT.— Damon (@houx) November 30, 2023
Yup, that's him all right
prevnext
Didn't even realize that was Chris Hemsworth until his name showed up. Just as pumped to see him kill this role— Boogey Boii (@ElmecoA) November 30, 2023
Same bud
prevnext
The Ben-Hur influence coming full circle with Chris Hemsworth riding upon a chariot of motorcycles.
This is what I live for pic.twitter.com/QguWOCNxgv— Jordan Edwards (@IamJordanZoned) November 30, 2023
King George to you
prevnext
Practical effects, Hemsworth totally unrecognizable, fucked up looking shit everywhere…nobody out there doing it like George Miller https://t.co/YaKOpEpFU4— AK Lingus (@aklingus) November 30, 2023
He is free
prevnext
It feels great seeing Chris Hemsworth look like he’s actually having fun with a role. https://t.co/UomHBlPzut— i hate the fucking eagles (@jernathern) November 30, 2023
We stan a post-apocalyptic Australian dirtbag
prevnext
I not only love that George Miller cast Chris Hemsworth in a 'Mad Max' spinoff and covered up his hunky face but I also love that he's covered up that face to the point he looks like Tom Hardy... https://t.co/O4j4cNMY2F— Jon Bridges 🍿🎃 (@jonnbridges) November 30, 2023
Wah-ha!
prevnext
Chris Hemsworth in “Furiousa” looks like if Thor had a baby with Wario pic.twitter.com/3EoLaccHcw— Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) November 30, 2023
We all forgot too
prev
disorientating hearing Chris Hemsworth speak with an Australian accent after all these years https://t.co/kRWOteQqcs— Jordan Curtis (@Jacurtis95) November 30, 2023