It was previously confirmed that Marvel star Chris Hemsworth would be appearing in the Furiosa spinoff movie, and now the first trailer for the film has given fans a first look at his WILD new villain character. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has not only given fans of the George Miller-franchise a fresh look at the new movie but revealed Hemsworth's new character, Warlord Dementus, leader of a great Biker Horde that roams the Wasteland. Fans were previously unaware what look Hemsworht would have in the film, and the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has revealed him to have both a big prosthetic nose and great, big, bushy beard.

"He's a very complicated, somewhat evil individual," Hemsworth recently shared with Vanity Fair. "You don't believe you're evil though. I'm saying that from the outset, I found ways to defend his actions and empathize and understand him as I had to. That was my job. But yeah, there's a light and a darkness to him that I haven't played with before."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fans of Hemsworth were quick to note the actor's performance and character, reveling in the fact that he gets to play a deranged warlord in the apocalyptic wasteland. Some noted that the Marvel star will finally prove that he can really act in something that's not a Thor film, while others were surprised to remember that Hemsworth is from Australia. Check out the reactions below!

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.



As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere on May 24, 2024.