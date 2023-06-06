Chris Hemsworth Says Mad Max: Furiosa Was the Best Experience of His Career

Anyone who has seen Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can attest to how much fun it seems like the actor is having, but according to the actor himself, the most proud he's been in his career was recently starring in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa. The actor cites the collaborative process with director George Miller for what made the experience so enjoyable, revealing that he hopes to not only work with Miller again on future projects, but implying that he wants to pursue other creatives that inspire a similar feeling. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

"I came into that film exhausted. I thought, 'How am I going to get through this?'" Hemsworth recalled to GQ. "Week one of rehearsals with [Miller], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy ... [It was] by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of. It made me think, the work isn't what's exhausting, it's what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways ... I'm on the hunt for more George Millers. Or more of George Miller. If he'll have me."

It's possible that one reason Hemsworth was so satisfied with the experience is that he plays the villain in the project, which marks a stark contrast to the lovable figures he typically plays in other projects. The new film will also set itself apart from Mad Max: Fury Road, the movie that introduced audiences to Imperator Furiosa, which star Anya Taylor-Joy previously detailed.

"The main thing that [director] George [Miller] and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy revealed to the Inside Total Film podcast. "It takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

The new film is described, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

