Mad Max: Furiosa Confirmed to Feature Chris Hemsworth as Villain

Thanks to his performance of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade, actor Chris Hemsworth has become an immensely beloved figure both on-screen and off, though with the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, the actor will explore a new avenue by playing the film’s villain. As revealed in Kyle Buchanan’s book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller was originally apprehensive of meeting with the actor for the role, only to realize the inherent potential of exploring a figure so different from how audiences normally see the actor.

“George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea,” Fury Road producer P. J. Voeten shares in the book, per /Film. “He’s going to play totally against type, the lead baddie. Unfortunately, we’ve got to find all of our other characters that aren’t around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few others.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have seen the adventures of Max Rockatansky for years, with Fury Road introducing us to Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. Both in the narrative and among audiences, Max took a backseat to the powerful and compelling Furiosa, inspiring an entirely new generation of fans with the sequel.

Virtually since her debut, fans have hoped to get more of Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy set to take on the younger version of the character for this prequel. Based on Voeten’s comments, it would seem that the goal of this prequel is to deliver a villain in Hemsworth who is as nefarious and intimidating as antagonists featured in previous films, as opposed to tapping the actor to deliver an earlier representation of those well-known figures.

Taylor-Joy has proven with a number of projects that she has what it takes to tackle the iconic character, though previously addressed her hectic work schedules and what excited her about the new film.

“I’ve got a grace period until August, and then I will be working back to back until mid-2023,” Taylor-Joy shared during a conversation hosted by Variety. “Hear me out about this. Everyone thought I was mental doing Emma, [Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho], and Queen’s Gambit. And to be fair, I was. I recognize that. It was a wild thing to do, but I had to do it. I’ve realized now how unhealthy I am, and the way that I’m thinking about it is if I can get a routine where I exist off of something other than Diet Coke and cigarettes and I can do this and be happier.”

She continued, “The thing that makes me most excited about Furiosa is, No. 1, George Miller. That brain is incredible. I’m also really excited to do something physical. To physically become something else is something that will weirdly give me a lot of peace.”

Stay tuned for updates on Mad Max: Furiosa before it hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

Are you excited to see Hemsworth as a villain? Let us know in the comments below!