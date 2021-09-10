Furiosa: Mad Max Spinoff Release Date Pushed Back

Imperator Furiosa is getting her own movie, acting as a prequel to Charlize Theron’s character in one of the most acclaimed action films of all time, Mad Max: Fury Road. With George Miller back at the helm, and an all-star cast joining him, movie fans everywhere are anxiously anticipating the arrival of this new spinoff movie. Unfortunately, it looks as though the wait is going to be longer than we initially thought.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. has opted to push back the release date of Furiosa by almost an entire year. The film was initially planned to debut on June 23, 2023 but will now be arriving in theaters on May 24, 2024. It makes sense that the movie is going to take a while, considering just how massive and technically complicated the production is going to be. Still, the excitement for this movie is through the roof, so any kind of delay is a little disappointing.

Furiosa stars Anya Taylor-Joy, one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars, as a young Furiosa. While Theron originated the role in Mad Max: Fury Road, Taylor-Joy will be playing a younger version of the character. The film also stars Marvel Cinematic Universe staple Chris Hemsworth, as well as Candyman and Aquaman breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Production on Furiosa is set to begin in South Wales in 2022, and it will reportedly be the biggest production in the history of Australia.

Unlike Fury Road, which took place over the course of a couple of days, Furiosa will be a much bigger story, spanning multiple decades.

“Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years,” Miller pointed out during a press conference. “You try to make films that are uniquely familiar. This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique.”

It sounds like this will be a massive epic from George Miller, which is music to the ears of movie fans around the world.

Are you looking forward to the Furiosa spinoff movie? Let us know in the comments!