Warner Bros. Chief Executive Wants to Work With George Miller on Furthering ‘Mad Max’ Franchise

Mad Max series creator George Miller made a roaring comeback with Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, and ever since that film walked off with six Oscars and a major box office haul ($378M worldwide), fans have been waiting to get sequel.

Today comes word directly from an executive at Warner Bros. that the studio is still interested in furthering the Mad Max franchise – and helping George Miller accomplish that goal!

Here’s what Warner Bros. Chief Executive Kevin Tsujihara told the LA Times regarding the future of Mad Max:

” We have incredible franchises on the features side such as “The Matrix.” We’d love to work with George Miller on furthering the “Mad Max” franchise.”

This news may be fuel to gas up Mad Max fans who have been waiting on this sequel – it could also get a collective eye-roll from a fanbase that has been hearing promises of more Mad Max for years now. This statement from Tsujihara isn’t the only indication we’ve had of Mad Max‘s continuation: industry pundit Erik Davis recently revealed this rumor, alongside a not-so-subtle picture of Tom Hardy’s Mad Max:

“So WORLD WAR Z 2 is officially dead and not happening… BUT… I’m hearing whispers of another sequel that’s beginning to rev its engines… Just a note that I do not have any further details apart from what is above, and, like anything – including WWZ2 – there’s always a chance it doesn’t happen. But I am hopeful…”

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter of Mad Max will look like. Fury Road stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron were infamously at odds on set; Hardy now has his successful Venom franchise to headline for Sony, while Theron has branched out into a variety of action movie roles, including Fate of the Furious, and the Atomic Blonde graphic novel adaptation, which has a sequel in the works. A lot of early rumors about the Mad Max franchise included reports that there could be a Mad Max: Furiosa spinoff starring Theron’s Furiosa character, while the main Mad Max series continues without her.

As stated, at this point it’s hard to know what shape the franchise’s next chapter would take, but as any fan will attest, getting George Miller onboard is a very necessary first step. Every installment of Mad Max has been shaped by Miller, and at 73, the acclaimed filmmaker ain’t exactly getting any younger.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of the next Mad Max movie.

