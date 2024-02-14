Madame Web's Dakota Johnson Thinks Spider-Man Crossover Would Be Cool, Wants to Do More

Even though Madame Web is by and large a member of the Spider-Man family, the character's live-action debut has little—or perhaps more accurate, nothing at all—to do with Peter Parker's Spider-Man. Instead, Madame Web is removed from any wider continuity, residing in its own universe as its own thing. If there happens to be a Madame Web 2 sequel, however, Dakota Johnson tells us she'd love to crossover with Spider-Man.

"It would be so fun to do more. I don't know what would happen. I admire so many of the actors that play superheroes but obviously, it would be cool to work with Spider-Man," Johnson tells us. "But [Madame Web isn't in] the Spider-Verse and it's her world so I don't know what kind of crossover there'd be."

Why doesn't Madame Web reference Spider-Man?

Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told us the filmmakers decided from the leap that the movie needed to be about Madame Web and her origin story.

"We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories," Bonaventura adds. "We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because those movies are often not about the central character."

"And so we felt it was a stronger choice for us to say, 'This is Madame Web's story,'" he continued. "She comes out of the Spider-Man comic books, but it's not part of this other giant thing. It is its own standalone, which gave the freedom to really tell the character story."

Who Is in the cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. Madame Web's cast also includes Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles.

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 14th.