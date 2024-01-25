Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Says Trying on Spider-Woman Costume Made Her Feel Like a Superhero

Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney talks about what it took to design her Spider-Woman costume - and how it felt wearing it the first time.

Sydney Sweeney's stardom is about to swing to a whole new level, when she makes her debut and Sony's Spider-Man Universe with Madame Web. The somewhat mysterious film is expected to be the beginning of a larger live-action Spider-Verse saga, one that will feature a lineup of iconic Spider-Man characters. Sydney Sweeney has been cast as Julia Cornwall – aka this universe's version of Julia Carpenter, the second Marvel Comics character to take on the mantle of "Spider-Woman."

Julia Carpenter has not only been an enduring character in Marvel Comics lore since 1984 – she's also had some of the most iconic costumes. While appearing on the most recent episode of Hot Ones, Sydney Sweeney shared with host Shawn Evans what it was like the first time she put on her Spider-Woman suit – as well as the extensive costuming process that went into making it:

"I was in Boston already – we filmed in Boston – and we had like this really cool skin done of our body, so they could get like a full 3D measurement of us. And they showed us sketches, and I was like 'Oh my god that's so cool!' because it had like full 3D sketches of our faces," Sweeney explained. "And when I put it on, I truly... I felt like a superhero. It was the coolest thing ever."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

The subject of Madame's Webb's costumes has been...touchy. Since images of Sweeney's costume (and others) first leaked online last fall – followed by official images and trailers soon after – Marvel Twitter has been riddled with bulletholes from shots fired at Madame Web. Terms like "CW Arrowverse" have been thrown around as a means of criticizing the Madame Web, and Sony's Spider-Man Universe as a whole. The final proof is always seeing the costumed actors in action onscreen,

Sydney Sweeney has joined some of her Madame Web co-stars in letting fans know upfront: this won't be your average superhero movie origin story:

"I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," Sweeney shared with Variety. "Quote that! That's a quote because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

What Is Madame Web About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future... and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The film features multiple versions of Marvel Comics' Spider-Women: Cassandra Webb / Madame Web (Dakota Johnson); Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman (Sydney Sweeney); Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman (Celeste O'Connor). Co-starring in Madame Webb is Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in undisclosed roles.

Madame Web will be in theaters on February 14th.