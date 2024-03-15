Madame Web Gag Reel Celebrates the Movie Arriving on PVOD (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony's Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web landed in theaters a month ago, and for those fans who couldn't want to revisit the adventure, the movie is available to buy or rent on PVOD now. In honor of the film's release on PVOD, we have an exclusive gag reel from the movie, featuring a number of scenes that don't go entirely the way the cast and crew had planned. One hilarious scene showcases the old adage about not working with animals or children, as star Dakota Johnson struggles to entice a feline over to her character. Check out an exclusive clip from the Madame Web gag reel above and see the film in theaters or available to buy or rent on PVOD today.

In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future... and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman, and Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims. Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet all also appear in the movie.

While the film definitively has connections to other corners of Spider-Man lore, the project marks a distinct shift from other superhero movies in a variety of ways, which includes being one of the rare comic book movies that doesn't feature a post-credits scene. Producer on the film Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously expressed that one reason for this decision was so that the filmmakers on this film wouldn't have to lock into a set path for a follow-up adventure.

"We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories," di Bonaventura told ComicBook.com. "We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because those movies are often not about the central character."

