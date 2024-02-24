Madame Web Was the Most-Watched Movie on Letterboxd This Week

Madame Web was released in theaters on Valentine's Day, and the film has been having a rough run at the box office. Not only does it have the lowest Rotten Tomoates score of any Spider-Man movie made by Sony, but it also had the worst opening weekend of the films. While general audiences may be avoiding the Sony flick, there is a group of people who do seem to be heading out to the theater to watch Dakota Johnson play the titular role: Letterboxd users. The popular film logging site revealed the ten most popular movies from this week, and Madame Web managed to clock in at number one.

"The Top 10 Most Popular Films on Letterboxd This Week 🕸," Letterboxd shared on social media. The rankings were as follows: 10. The Holdovers 9. Bob Marley: One Love 8. Dune 7. Anatomy of a Fall 6. Past Lives 5. Poor Things 4. The Iron Claw 3. The Zone of Interest 2. Anyone But You 1. Madame Web. You can check out the post below:

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film also stars Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web is now playing exclusively in theaters. Be sure to check out Phase Zero's Spotlight interview with Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson, which is currently available on YouTube.