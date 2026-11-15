Mahershala Ali Wants to Make An Action Movie With James Gunn & He’s Got 2 MCU Co-Stars In Mind

It’s impossible to keep Mahershala Ali down. Despite the recent news that the MCU’s Blade film, which seemed to be years in the making, wouldn’t be moving forward, and the actors’ outspoken and valid feelings about that, he still has superheroes on his mind, and he wants James Gunn to be the director who makes that movie happen. And it just so happens that he has a few MCU stars in mind to co-star in this mind palace project: Aaron Pierre of Lanterns and Michael B. Jordan from Black Panther.

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Ali recently sat down with 7 PM in Brooklyn to talk about his work. When asked by host Carmelo Anthony which director and co-star he’d work with on his dream action movie, the actor said, “Maybe, like, James Gunn. Co-star? I’d love to work with Michael B. Aaron Pierre is doing great work.” Apart from fellow Marvel actors, Ali also mentioned wanting to work with Riz Ahmed and Oscar Isaac. Anthony followed up by asking if Ali would write the script himself, adding, “You and Michael B. That room’s gotta be different. The writers have to be intentional with what they’re doing in there.” To which Ali simply responded, “There’s a way to do that. There are people who want to work together.”

Despite the Mishandling of Blade, Mahershala Ali Will Always Be a Fan Favorite

And fans really, really wanted Blade, though, maybe not as much as Ali did. “Like I was just waiting for them… I’m training, I’m training, I’m learning the sword work. I’m learning, like, name a martial art, I’m training in it,” the actor said. “I literally moved, uprooted my family, moved to Atlanta where they’re waiting to go, and they just keep pushing it back, pushing it back, pushing it back, and it doesn’t happen. And then there’s a strike.”

But despite that, and the blow that was Marvel recently announcing the Ghost Rider movie seemingly in place of Blade, Ali is riding high on his last few movies, including the massive success that was Wildwood. He also has Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother and Jurassic World: Rebirth under his belt. Ali still has his turn as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on the way, as well as the sequel to Rebirth, which just entered pre-production. And when it comes to future superhero projects, fans have strong opinions, though most can agree that a team-up with Aaron Pierre is a must. One said, “He even mentioned Aaron Pierre…Martian Manhunter soon?” Another added, “Ali could’ve been a good Deathstroke. Right age, he already has the sword training and just his voice is practically perfect for it. Shame the project’s never happening now that Gunn’s gone.” But who knows? Ali may very well still make his mark on the genre.