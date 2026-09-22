Mahershala Ali “100% Agrees” With Kevin Feige Calling Blade His Biggest Failure: “He Should Feel That Way”

“What happened to Marvel’s Blade movie?” is a question that fans will likely be asking for decades to come – or at least until we actually get a new Blade movie. After years of reboot rumors, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made the first official announcement about Blade at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing actor Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) on stage as the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Blade. Ali made his first MCU appearance (offscreen, voice-only) in the 2021 film Eternals, which had the fandom hyped and ready for his solo film to open up a whole new door of supernatural horror for the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But as we all know now, seven years later, nothing did, or will, happen with the version of Blade that Mahershala Ali was attached to. In fact, the two-time Oscar winner has taken all that physical training and mental/emotional angst and teamed with the Blade reboot’s director, Bassam Tariq, for their own crime-drama action film. And if you ask him, Ali feels in complete agreement with one thing Kevin Feige has said: “I feel like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala.”

Mahershala Ali Responds to Kevin Feige’s Blade Remorse: “He Should Feel That Way”

Orion Pictures – Amazon MGM

When presented with that quote from Feige by CQ’s Zach Baron, Mahershala bluntly responded, “I agree. I agree with him. One hundred percent. He should feel that way.”

There is a valid reason for the lingering angst that Mahershala Ali feels: he put in a whole lot of investment that never resulted in any cinematic payoff. “I spent a year training. I trained so hard ’til I blew my knee out,” Ali explained. “Like I was just waiting for them… I’m training, I’m training, I’m learning the sword work. I’m learning like, name a martial art, I’m training in it. I literally moved, uprooted my family, moved to Atlanta where they’re waiting to go, and they just keep pushing it back, pushing it back, pushing it back, and it doesn’t happen. And then there’s a strike.”

At the end of the day, Ali is done with Blade – and largely done with answering questions about what Marvel Studios was thinking in letting the opportunity pass. “That’s a Kevin Feige question. They had, as you said, a two-time Oscar-winning actor under contract, on you got billions of dollars. That’s a question for them [laughs] like why it didn’t happen… To this day, I don’t why it didn’t happen.”

At this point Ali has even more valid reason to be upset, since Marvel Studios managed to greenlight and announce a Ghost Rider movie at this year’s Comic-Con. That film is a star vehicle, with Ryan Gosling playing Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, a Marvel movie role that, like Blade, had an iconic actor previously attached to it (Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Nic Cage’s Ghost Rider, respectively). Ghost Rider will be much more technically difficult and costly than the supernatural marital arts action of Blade, and Ghost Rider will then be in position as the center of the MCU’s supernatuaral side, so yeah, the absence of Blade stings hard right now.

You can still catch Mahershala Ali in Bassam Tariq’s Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.