Major Actors Are Rejecting the Remake of a 26-Year-Old Cult Classic Horror Movie (Because of Christian Bale)

Horror movie remakes might be the most common that Hollywood makes, with franchises getting rebooted and revived despite consistent failure from other attempts at bringing them back to life. Just think about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which has been rebooted three times over the last few years, each entry more poorly received than the last, and it was just confirmed that A24 is developing a feature film AND a TV series to revive the horror series. Despite this, horror reboots remain a decent gamble given the extensive fanbase and the surprise hits that sometimes show up.

One of the most surprising horror remakes that was annoucned two years ago was when Lionsgate and director Luca Guadagnino revealed that they were developing a new take on American Psycho. Though the film appeared to be fast track upon the initial reveal, it has stalled out, and apparently, that’s because they can’t find an actor willing to take it on. Speaking on his own podcast, the original author of American Psycho, Bret Easton Ellis, revealed, “A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can’t name, have turned it down…I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.”

American Psycho Remake Can’t Find a Lead Actor for Iconic Character

Though he made a name for himself with his early roles in films like Empire of the Sun and Newsies, Christian Bale cemented his place as a film star and leading man with his performance in American Psycho. In the Mary Harron-directed film, Bale was able to showcase a wide range of distinct emotions and subtleties, all of which were required to give a full picture of the idiosyncratic and murderous double life led by Patrick Bateman in the film. For one sequence, he may be required to maintain an intense stare while trying to one-up his colleagues in a conference room, for the next, he has to cheerfully deliver a monologue about Huey Lewis and the News while prepping a kill room, and in another, he has to run naked down a hallway while carrying a chainsaw.

It’s understandable why it would be difficult to find an actor for this part, not only for the range required, but because it will only invite comparison. Any young actor currently working in Hollywood likely doesn’t want to be exclusively asked about how their performance was influenced by Bale, nor read a thousand reviews comparing the two. Unlike a character like The Joker or Batman, there’s only one reference point for viewers. To his credit, Patrick Schwarzenegger has previously said he’d “love” to take on the role.

Ellis offered one more tidbit about the new take on American Psycho, though, which does make it a bit puzzling why they’re having trouble finding a star. According to the scribe, ““From what I’m told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron’s 2000 movie. It’s a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie.” Given the range that Luca Guadagnino’s filmography largely has, it’s no surprise to hear this, though it makes the casting difficulties a little surprising. It was previously reported that Austin Butler was up for the part, with later reports noting that Jacob Elordi could be the new Patrick Bateman. For now, there is no one at the top of the call sheet for the remake, but it remains very much in the works.

