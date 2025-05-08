Patrick Schwarzenegger “Would Love” to Star as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho Reboot

American Psycho made plenty of waves when the original novel was published in 1991, followed by the wild film adaptation starring Christian Bale in 2000. Today, chatter about the planned Luca Guadagnino adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel has been rising, and several names have been tossed around to portray the story’s murderous protagonist, Patrick Bateman. Dune Part II actor Austin Butler and Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi have both been linked to the role, but now another name is looking for his chance after making a splash with his role on The White Lotus. He’s even got the name for it!

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been vocal about his desire to play Bateman since the adaptation was announced back in October. According to Deadline, The White Lotus star called the role “my dream” when it was first announced, adding a refresher recently after a fan suggested he’d be perfect for the adaptation.

“I’d love nothing more,” Schwarzenegger responded, adding a slight wink to his response. No official casting decisions have been made to this point, so that wink could mean he’s keeping a secret or that he’s just being hopeful.

According to Variety, Austin Butler was in the lead for the role, and an official announcement is rumored to come soon. Guadagnino teased the film himself during a video presentation at CinemaCon back in April.

“We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much,” the Challengers director said in the video. “He’s doing an incredible job. The script is coming out very handsomely.” He also revealed he was having conversations with “very exciting performers to play the leads.”

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho” (2000)

Guadagnino has earned acclaim in recent years with films like Call Me By Your Name and the upcoming After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield. But he’s also no stranger to the horror genre. He previously directed the cannibal love story, Bones and All, with Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet, and he helmed the remake of Suspiria starring Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

If you’ve never watched the remake of Suspiria, you’re missing out on some more great horror that’s at home with the current crop of horror, like Hereditary or Talk to Me. The scene where one of the dancers is crushed and mangled, and the bloody finale are worth your time, even if the original movie is superior.

Will you be seeing the new adaptation of American Psycho upon its release? Will it improve upon the first adaptation, or will it go down as the worst thing since American Psycho 2 with Mila Kunis? Let us know in the comments.